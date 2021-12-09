Is the US government already mining Bitcoin?

Whit Gibbs, CEO of the US mining marketplace of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) Compass Mining, believes the US government is already mining Bitcoin.

What happened

During a December 1st episode of Best Business Show by Anthony Pompliano, Gibbs explained how nations around the world have strategically begun to embrace Bitcoin.

When asked what it would take for the US to start mining Bitcoin, Gibbs said, “The US is already mining. Perhaps”.

“I know they might have 10 or 20 megawatts in operation somewhere in the Midwest, perhaps to test it,” Gibbs said.

“I am speaking from a hypothetical point of view, but it is a matter of national security, right, when it comes to Bitcoin mining,” added the CEO of Compass Mining.

In his view, Bitcoin is the financial instrument of the future, which will eventually have a number of things built on it.

“Nations should be absolutely freaked out for not having some exposure to the basic infrastructure that supports it [Bitcoin]. The United States, I believe, is at the forefront, ”Gibbs said.

“We have had many conversations with the Washington government [e] with state governments to help educate them, but they are very far-sighted when it comes to supporting it ”.

Several publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies have generated attractive profits over the past year as the price of the digital asset hit new highs; Fred Thiel, the CEO of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), last month estimated that Bitcoin’s price would have to drop 80% for the company to stop making money from its cryptocurrency mining businesses.

BTC price movement

At the time of publication Monday afternoon, Bitcoin was up 0.42% daily to $ 49,206.57.

Photo by Ewan Kennedy on Unsplash