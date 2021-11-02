Is the vegan diet healthier than a balanced omnivorous diet?

Vegan diet or balanced omnivorous diet? The doubts of science are still many. International Vegan Day is celebrated on November 1st. It was established in 1994 to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the birth of Vegan Society, the first vegan company that provides information and tips on the vegan world.

The number of people who cut back on meat and dairy products, or who completely eliminate these foods from their diets, has increased over the past decade. In Italy, vegans are now around 2.2% of the population, a number never so high before.

The benefits of the vegan diet

In addition to ethical reasons related to the world of animals, a very common reason to avoid burgers, meats and steaks is that many promise health benefits once you embrace the plant-only diet.

Surely this diet is generally higher in fiber and lower in cholesterol, protein, calcium and salt than an omnivorous diet. However, there are some observations to be made.

Is it due to diet or lifestyle?

Vegans usually smoke less, drink less alcohol and exercise more. So it is not clear from the studies whether vegans are healthier for what they eat or for their different lifestyle habits. The vegan diet appears to be linked to better overall health, with the exception of bone density and possible fractures. Vegans have a lower body mass index (BMI) which means better cholesterol levels and lower blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.

Many are convinced that a balanced omnivorous diet such as the Mediterranean diet offers more benefits than the vegan diet.

Beware of vitamin B12

A common concern is that vegans are not getting enough vitamin B12. This vitamin helps prevent damage to myelin, the sheath that covers the nerves. It is found mainly in meat, fish, eggs and dairy products. In children, its lack can also produce cognitive delays. Adults should consume 1.5 micrograms per day.

A recent study involving 48,000 adults compared the health status of omnivores, pescetarians, vegetarians and vegans. The results showed that people who follow vegan diets have a lower risk of developing heart disease, but increased chance of stroke, probably in part due to a lack of vitamin B12.

Easy to plug the vitamin B12 deficiency

However, it is easy to obtain the daily requirement of vitamin B12 through fortified foods, such as plant-based milks to which vitamins are added. Otherwise you can also resort to vitamin supplements. Nutritional yeast also contains it, but according to experts in too low a quantity. In children who follow the vegan diet, supplementation is mandatory.

Are proteins sufficient?

Another question concerns proteins. As we know, those contained in meat, fish, eggs and lactic acid are of good quality. In reality, the problem can easily be overcome by eating soy and its derivatives, legumes together with cereals. There are also totally vegetable protein powders on the market. Here you can find all the ways to avoid protein deficiency.

The question of iron

As for iron, a vegan person is unlikely to be deficient as long as the diet includes fruits and vegetables of every color. Over time, the body can adapt to the amount of iron in our diet. So if you have a lower iron intake, you can use that iron more efficiently. Here the problem is linked to the fact that the iron contained in foods of animal origin is EME, therefore more easily absorbed. That of the plant world is NON-EME, therefore less easily absorbed. However, there are some important tricks that can help us.

Excellent vegan diet if there is great variety

The vegan diet is among the healthiest, surpassing even the pescataria and the vegetarian, because it is richer in fruit, vegetables and legumes and the resulting health benefits are very important. However, variety is mandatory. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables with a variety of colors, nuts, whole grains and beans and lentils, as well as chia seeds, hemp and flax, which contain omega 3 is crucial.

Beware of vegan junk food

Junk food also affects vegans. These are many of the plant substitutes for food of animal origin. For example, there are vegan cured meats or veggie burgers that mimic the flavor of meat. They often contain large amounts of salt and sugar. In this way they nullify the positive effects of this diet.

