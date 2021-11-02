Is the vegan diet really healthy? “Not at all, watch out for sugars and fats”

More and more Italians – statistics in hand – decide to convert to the vegan diet, a diet that excludes all substances of animal origin from the preparation of the dishes. A growing trend in times that demand greater attention to the environment and one’s health. But is vegan always synonymous with healthy? According to nutritionist Chiara Manzi, an excess of salt, sugar, additives and fats characterizes some of the vegan ready products that crowd the supermarket shelves. Ingredients added to stabilize the composition of the food and add flavor to the food. Doctor, there are …

More and more Italians – statistics in hand – decide to convert to vegan diet, a diet that excludes all substances of animal origin from the preparation of the dishes. A growing trend in times that demand greater attention to the environment and one’s health. But is vegan always synonymous with healthy? According to nutritionist Chiara Manzi, an excess of salt, sugar, additives and fats characterizes some of the vegan ready products that crowd the supermarket shelves. Ingredients added to stabilize the composition of the food and add flavor to the food.

Doctor, are there any risks?

“You have to be very careful during the purchase. Certain vegan burgers, cheeses, cream, sauces and cured meats are more fatty and salty than traditional counterparts. And they can therefore be harmful, especially to those who have to limit the quantity of these elements in their diet. Reading the label carefully, checking the doses and ingredients, is a good rule, to avoid that a choice based on health and environmental protection reasons does not become a boomerang. Yes to sustainability, but the first sustainable act concerns people’s health ” .

Vitamin B12 deficiency is one of the possible ‘side effects’ of a vegan diet.

“Undoubtedly, because vitamin B12 is present, in bioavailable form, only in foods of animal origin. The belief that algae are an alternative source is false. These contain substances similar to B12, but biologically inactive for the body or in quantities not enough. It is therefore essential to provide for integration, especially after the age of 60 “.

What should you pay attention to when consuming milk of plant origin?

“Milk derived from rice, oats or soy is a valid alternative even for those suffering from intolerances as long as it does not contain sugar or additives, the presence of which could make vegetable drinks much more caloric than traditional semi-skimmed milk. Check carefully the ingredients indicated on the package allows you to avoid a surplus of these elements and drink in complete tranquility. Pay attention also to the presence of salt and dyes “.

Same precautions for cream too?

“It often happens to hear people who say they no longer buy cream made from cow’s milk because it ‘hurts’ and divert to vegan alternatives, thinking they are healthier. They underestimate that vegan cream could be higher in saturated fat than traditional ones.

Another paradox concerns fruit and vegetables.

“A survey conducted by the University of Parma has incredibly demonstrated those who follow a vegan diet often do not consume the sufficient amount of fruit and vegetables and eat too much fat and sweets. A contradiction that derives from the tendency to favor ready-made products, without adopt the appropriate controls on the composition “.

What is ultimately the most balanced diet?

“Without a doubt the Mediterranean diet that provides the right amount of nutrients and the famous five portions a day of fruit and vegetables. A mix that safeguards our health”.