Is the woman mobile? The hymn of a “demm male chauvinist …”. From Rigoletto to Bohème: 14 arias explained with irony (to recognize Figaro, the right one)

The detective is there Malone, Sean Connery, which drags itself on the floor of the house, full of blood, after being riddled with shots by the assassins of Al Capone, Robert De Niro. And the boss, the untouchable, in those same seconds, is sitting in the theater and is just about to cry like a child because he hears singing Wear the jacket: “Laugh clown on your broken love!”. Then there are some housewives who in a TV commercial of the Eighties almost Nineties are dressed like in the Fifties and while cleaning in the kitchen they dance in their respective kitchens: “Never rinse again, never, with Ajax you go once and go”. “Hygiene yes, no effort!” they conclude garrulous and perhaps (hopefully) unaware, on the notes of the Habanera of Carmen. And then there is Mika, the pop star: at the beginning of her career she tells a French television that Grace Kelly, his first worldwide success, is inspired by a song by the Marriage of Figaro, which is a work of Mozart, and instead referred to Make way for the factotum, which is the moment when a gentleman enters the scene who, yes, his name is Figaro, but he does not marry and above all he is one of the characters in an opera by Rossini and is a barber by trade (of Seville). In short: opera enters the public’s mind even when the public does not go to the theater.

Less often the opposite happens, that is, that the troubled audience enters the theater to look for the work. Many directors and superintendents are looking for the philosopher’s stone that rekindles his national popularity of recitar cantando, an all-Italian genius, starting from the language of almost all these stories and which on stage becomes universal, from San Francisco to Tokyo, from St.Pietroburgo to Beijing, from Persian Gulf to Sydney.

In his way Alfonso Antoniozzi – baritone, director, professor at the conservatories of Cagliari And Cesena – try to ignite a spark with I will win but also not (Janus editore, 140 pp, 15 euros), which through a greatest hits of the most famous arias (complete with a qr code that refers to youtube videos) brings the lyric back to what it is: a Netflix sung, an endless platform where you can find the same amount of murdered deaths, desperate loves, good and bad, betrayals and jokes and jokes, with the only difference that above the stage they sing instead of talking. Not a small difference, it will be said. But Antoniozzi does not give up: “If you are among those convinced that since they listen The flight then they listen to the lyric or those who when someone talks about Marriage of Figaro of Mozart they say ‘Ah, Figaro qui Figaro là!’ “, this little book is for you”, therefore also for Mika. “I tried to wipe the lyric opera – underlines Antoniozzi in one of the four prefaces dedicated to newbies, enthusiasts, colleagues and critics – in the hope of being able to free her from the kilos of dust which make it, in a certain collective perception, a museum art reserved for a few and to bring it back to what it was in the days of our greatest composers: a form of entertainment intended for everyone “.

The basis of the popularization power of Antoniozzi’s “little book” is undoubtedly the demythicizing language with which he explains 14 of the most famous arias, also known by those who have never gone to the theater: from No sleep to Casta diva, from The woman is mobile to Make way for the factotum, from Puccini to greens, from Rossini to Bizet. And the word explains here it has almost a literal meaning: the book loosens, unfolds, the rigidity of a world that is seen (and sometimes self-represents itself) as plastered in an icon identical to how grandparents’ grandparents saw it, coming from a distant world , unapproachable, inaccessible due to incommunicability.

And instead from each aria illustrated by the author it is clear how the work still speaks of us today, no one excluded: Canio, the Clown who has to laugh on stage a moment after discovering that Nedda, his love, is betraying him; Figaro, a fixer who rounds off with many other activities besides being a barber; Violet, said Mimi in certain environments because you want to do the bohemian if the proceeds from the embroiderer do not allow to put together lunch and dinner; Rigoletto, who do not know if he is more repulsive inside or out because he participates in all the worst bunga bunga del Duke of Mantua only to go crazy when the poor girl on duty is the daughter.

Antoniozzi is trained on humor applied to opera: they are (meritorious) his work, on the web, the Plots revealed (subtitle Stories of people singing remaining demmèrda in turn), that is the translation into Roman dialect of the intertwining of the greatest operas, which, as well as being large, are often a beautiful stacking of story lines (the one who develops, the more he envelops, the more he unravels, the more he groups, it is appropriate to say, while we are at it, with Rossini). In this regard, Antoniozzi summarizes this in the book The Troubadour, another Verdi masterpiece: “The most perfect example of melodrama that has ever been conceived: commonplaces, scheduled appointments, choirs, death, love, suicide, horns, witchcraft, the beautiful in love, the villain on duty, the twists … nothing is missing. Thirty-two seasons from Beautiful masterfully summarized in scarce three hours of show “.

And in some cases the irony becomes self-irony – towards the world to which it belongs – when Antoniozzi tells that the librettists of Giacomo Puccini, Luigi Illica And Giuseppe Giacosa, they went to the (Parisian) playwright who had had the genius of inventing the plot of the Tosca, but insisted on making the protagonist fall from Sant’Angelo castel In the Tiber, a projection that the poor woman – although armed with desperation – would not have been able to accomplish even with the inertia of Marcel Jacobs. “The tragedian – Antoniozzi says – did not want to know about the stringent geographical logic, on the contrary he said he was ready to do not grant rights of use if Tosca hadn’t ended up at the river ”.

The humor allows Antoniozzi to overcome in the time of an oplà the possible reluctance of the novice. But while desecrates and disassembles, the book actually recontextualize. Let us free in the happy goblets: still Verdi, but in the Traviata. In iconography for the use of common sense it is used as a friccicarello choir for the sbicchieramenti, cheers, bailàmos, enchanté countess. And instead, Antoniozzi recalls, however joyful and elegant to listen to the Verdi waltz is, it is the translation of no more and no less than a two of spades in the disco or at least, more subtly, of a catastrophic friendzone. Antoniozzi says, in summary: that, Alfredo, the friendzoned, speaks of love while looking in the eyes Violet (a “whore”, from the very high definition of the immortal master composer) and that – for professional ethics – replies “but no, don’t worry, I belong to everyone“. “On the rhythm of zum-pappà, other than zum-pappà – Antoniozzi sinks – It is a declaration of love that hits a wall, theadvances of a lover which is rejected, two different conceptions of life clashing, two parallel lines apparently destined never to meet “. And the choir? Let us enjoy the cup and the song, the beautiful night and the laughter: “I don’t want Verdi and Piave (the librettist, ed), he practically replies ‘paraponzi-ponzi-po’ with obviously more elegant words, but please consider that the atmosphere is in fact that “.

This is how the irony becomes the key to release the lock and open the curtain on the scandalous force of this sung theater usually passed as an obscure amusement for the elite. The woman is mobile, for example: someone who reads will have appreciated a few nights ago in prime time on Rai3 in the version of Damiano Michieletto which has aroused the usual tearing of clothes of those who would like the work to be bolted to an era now lost and forgotten. Where Giuseppe Verdi puts it, in Rigoletto, is nothing more than a “casino banter sung by one enough ahead with the alcoholic rate at the end of a wedding, immediately after the tie is cut, to the point that there are goliardically obscene versions of it “. It’s almost a stornello, Antoniozzi specifies. The woman is as mobile as a feather in the wind, silent in accent and thought, sings the Duke of Mantua, who – brilliant, in a tavern run by a hitman, while waiting for the sexual favors of the host’s sister – thus “tells his point of view on women that nowadays could be summarized by saying in no uncertain terms that the Duke is a male chauvinist, so to speak, demmerda”Antoniozzi points out.

Michieletto’s staging, which is good as an example because he is the last to have had the fate of a larger audience than the theatrical one, may not like it, but not because Rigoletto it is less Rigoletto se has jeans and not the hat with the jester’s bells. Verdi and Piave themselves did not want Rigoletto set in that place and at that time: they were forced to change the subject and the libretto several times – including the chronological and geographical setting – to overcome the yoke of censorship. “He told the libertine debauchery of a ruler and therefore it was impossible for a play to mock the vices of the powerful instead of emphasizing their virtues “. The context of the work was moved from court of France to an Italian duchy of a hundred and broken years earlier, but the impact with public opinion was the same also because among other things in the development of the plot it alludes to one rape, of the mighty on the fool’s daughter. Something similar happened with the Traviata, the first of which – to Phoenix – it was a disaster. There are various reconstructions, says Antoniozzi, but “I tend to believe that the spectators, having opened the curtain and having seen people dressed like them, contemporary to them, to tell a fact that could easily have happened the previous day two streets away, without the reassuring filter of a distant temporal location, in short, having grasped the fierce criticism of the respectability and prejudices of contemporary society that Verdi, thanks to Dumas, had staged, they did not like what they saw reflection in the mirror and shouted to shame and scandal“. Do you remember anything?

Top image: Instagram / Opera di Roma – Rigoletto, by Giuseppe Verdi – 2020 Edition at the Circus Maximus – Production of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, directed by Damiano Michieletto