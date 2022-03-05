Is there a broken dressing room in America? Gilberto Adame reveals it

Now what Santiago Solari left America after not beating Querétaro, Gilberto Adametechnical assistant of the Indicieto, who recently resigned from his position, came out to clarify once and for all if there is currently a broken dressing room in the Eaglessince in the last part of the Argentine cycle there were rumors of some internal problems.

“I’m not much of networks, I don’t watch many programs, I try to abstract myself from that part, especially in this position and in this club, but the dressing room was never broken. I tell you in a very sincere way, I was there on a day-to-day basis, I was close to the players and I am the one who had the most contact with them. In the personal part and in the court part I tried to be with them and nothing strange ever arose“Gilberto revealed in an interview with the program The last word.

About if the players did not get along with SolariAdame clarified that the relationship was always good and respectfulbut in communication the South American was never quite close due to a matter of culture.

“There was always a good relationship. At the beginning, the contact was not so close with the player, it was more his coaching staff and I who were closer to the boys. Their relationship was not so close because he has that sports culture that in Europe it is like that. Without a doubt, the Latin player is more cuddly and others, that’s why we were working on that part to try to improve it, to generate more links that serve a lot in Club América“, clarified the Mexican coach.

DID THEY SELL MIRRORS TO CLUB AMERICA WITH SANTIAGO SOLARI?

One of the most constant criticisms of Indiecito was that perhaps he did not have enough credits to lead the Eagles, despite the fact that he was at Real Madrid. Given this, Gilberto Adame was clear: “Santiago’s work proves it. The truth is my admiration for the work they do. It is an incredibly dedicated coaching staff, days, hours dedicated to this. The numbers support Santiago in this case; it was necessary to crown with a title“.

