Is there a chance to see GTA 6 on Nintendo Switch?

In early February, Rockstar Games confirmed, without any mention of Nintendo Switch or other systems, that GTA 6 is already in development. The North American studio franchise, one of the most successful in history, began its journey in the hybrid relatively recently. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition debuted with more pain than glory at the end of 2021. However, despite the poor result, the sales harvested caused Rockstar Games to be more than happy.

Even with its failures and problems, the trilogy formed by the third installment, San Andreas Y Vice City got millionaire sales within the reach of very few licenses. This, if we take into account that we are talking about titles with several decades behind them, is a master move that the company would like to repeat. Nevertheless, the absence of the fifth title on Nintendo Switch raises doubts about the hypothetical landing of GTA 6. If we listen to logic, this should not occur; however, there is a small chance with a service that Nintendo is hell-bent on making work.

The most viable option goes through the cloud

No half measures: If GTA 6 comes to Nintendo Switch it will be thanks to cloud gaming. In Japan, for example, they already enjoy titles like Resident Evil VII, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey either Phantasy Star Online 2. In the rest of the world, in addition to the listings, we have other recent examples such as Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxythe collection of Kingdom Hearts either Controller Ultimate Edition. The presence of these games in the cloud, above (a priori) the technical capabilities of the Switch, implies that there is a way that allows us to enjoy them in the hybrid. Unfortunately, not all companies seem to be in favor.

Cases like those of Elden Ring either Resident Evil Village continue to hurt the users of the big N system. Although they have many proposals for all types of playersdespite the success of the console (remember that it is the best-selling on the market) several companies do not finish seeing possibilities to the hybrid. Cases like those of The Witcher 3 or the future Hogwarts Legacy, with native versions for Nintendo Switch, are closer to being the exception than the rule. However, their existence also implies that It is a path that could be studied. In addition, GTA 6, if it arrives, would not be the first Rockstar Games game included on a Nintendo Switch cartridge.

A candy you can’t refuse

Right now, the hybrid is a console capable of tripling or quintupling the sales rate of PS5 and Xbox Series. This, scarcity problems aside, he gets it after more than five years in the market. In other words, we are talking about the fact that the market capacity of the hybrid and the pace of sales of the Switch, even with much more time on sale than the other systems, is impossible to reach for the other available options. Big words.

With these data in hand, the truth is that Rockstar Games can’t ignore the candy that is Nintendo Switch. The Japanese console is capable of achieve millionaire sales Regardless of the proposal. licenses as metroid, kirby either Luigi’s Mansionto mention a few, have achieved the best data in its history thanks to the console. This has caused, among other things, the return of licenses such as Mario Strikers either Wii Sports; and even, in the future, who knows if it could bring from beyond the several forgotten sagas in a drawer. With a sell-out like the Nintendo Switch, we can never rule anything out, not even GTA 6.

And you, do you think the Rockstar Games title will come to Switch? And, if so, would you like other games of the license to come out in the hybrid? We read you in the comments.