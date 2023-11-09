Is there a difference between white eggs and red eggs or is it just color? – teach me about science

Eggs are one of the foods that contain the most nutrients, it is considered one of the most complete and healthy that can be included in your daily diet. However, they fell into disrepute when it was believed that eggs were the main cause of increased bad cholesterol or the possibility of suffering from heart disease, so many people chose to get rid of eggs in their diet.

And, contrary to what was believed, eggs contain nutrients beneficial for reducing the risk of heart disease and these nutrients are found in higher numbers per calorie than other foods. Some of the benefits that these delicious foods can provide to our body are listed below:

It is a protein rich food

One piece of egg contains 6 grams of protein, half of that in the white. When adequate protein is consumed, it is possible to increase muscle mass, promote weight loss, reduce blood pressure, and improve bone health.

Promotes eye health

Egg yolks contain large amounts of lutein and zeaxanthin, which contribute to good eye health and prevent macular degeneration.

Contributes to a healthy pregnancy

It contains not only protein, but also a large amount of vitamins and minerals, which are important for the proper development of the child’s brain. Some of these vitamins and minerals are: iron, vitamin A, B12, D, E and selenium, as well as folic acid.

Since it is such a delicious and complete food that we can prepare in many ways, it is normal for many people to wonder if there is any difference between the white eggs and the red eggs that we find in the market. If you have this question, in this article we will answer whether there really is a difference in this color type of eggs or is it just a myth.

What are the differences between white shell eggs and red eggs?

Some people believe that there is a difference between white and red eggs, the most common myths are the ones we present to you below:

A red-shelled egg is thicker and more resistant. White egg is more nutritious. Red egg is more expensive.

And in all of this, the truth is that none of these myths are true. The thickness of the shell depends on the age of the hen laying the egg, as the younger she is, the thicker the shell. It is also not true that the white egg is more nutritious, as both varieties contain the same amount of nutrients, and the red egg is more expensive not because of the color, but because the chickens that lay these eggs are larger. and, therefore, they require larger amounts of food. In short, the only difference between these varieties is the color, as they contain exactly the same nutrients.

So do not hesitate any longer and if you have given up this food, it is time to return to it (if there are no signs to the contrary), so that you can enjoy all the benefits that eggs provide to your body. We do. ,