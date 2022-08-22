Is there a feud between Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves?

ads

Okay, to get to the start of this one, we’re throwing it back to 2015. Rumors of drama between Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves first surfaced after fans believed she was overshadowing to Swift in her song “Good Ol’ Boys”. Club” via the line, “Another gear in a big machine doesn’t sound fun to me. Swift, at the time, had signed with the Big Machine, although Musgraves denied to Fader that it was Swift.

But, four years later, the rumor mill swirled again when Musgraves was accused of liking a sleazy viral tweet about Swift, who had widely accused the country star of disrespecting the ’22’ hitmaker. This Tweeter came from Kid Rock and read, “Taylor Swift wants to be a Democrat because she wants to be in movies… period. And it looks like she’s going to suck on Hollywood’s doorknob to get there. The oldest movement in the book. Good luck girl. Swift’s fans were in turmoil after supposedly seeing Musgraves as the message, even though she claimed on Twitter his account was hacked and wasn’t even online that day. Not everyone was convinced, however, as the “High Horse” singer’s account apparently only liked it, before she disliked it after being called out. Plenty called his outsome suggesting the Musgraves might have been “jealous” of Swift.

But do the Swifties need to “Shake It Off” when it comes to this drama?