Is There A Future For ‘Blue Beetle’ In James Gunn’s DC Universe?

Event blue beetle has given rise to another singular scenario of those dc universe, Since the company’s box office predictions are very prudent after a string of failures (Black Adam, Shazam! wrath of the gods And Glow, Warner Bros. has opted to keep it to a minimum, focusing on promotion barbie And the pretext of a joint strike of writers and actors that shocks Hollywood, still, blue beetle It’s still the studio’s first film with a Latino superhero, which has sparked some excitement among fans on social media.

An excitement arose from the fact that they promote because Warner does not, promoting memes ,blue beetleAugust 18, only in cinemas”, today is 18 augustAnd blue beetle It’s still cursed with unpredictability even after the reviews have been pretty good, and it’s time to wonder what real options its protagonist has for continuing the adventure. Some preferences: blue beetle Announced among battery of movies from old DC continuity that will soon be rebooted james gunn And Peter Safranthat’s why there’s no one man of steel 2 neither wonder woman 3,

and holding the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is scheduled for this Christmas unless Warners decides to delay it (which is possible). However, in late July we learned that Gunn had made an important decision blue beetle: This film will, against all odds, be part of a new continuity working with Safran (and not the chaotic timeline he inaugurated). zack snyder, This has been confirmed by the director of the film. angel manuel soto: “We are not bound by the films of the past”.





“Yes, the characters live in a world where superheroes exist, but that doesn’t mean scheduled eventOr a certain alliance, or something from the past decides where our film is going”. blue beetle would take place in an alternate continuity (the one that Gunn would certainly start nurturing Superman: LegacyIn this Chapter 1: The Gods and the Demons?), where the characters learn that superheroes exist. Thus it happens that dialogue in the film references Superman and the Flash and their original cities (Metropolis and Central City), and a Batman T-shirt appears.

But of course, it won’t be Superman, Flash and Batman Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller And ben affleck (If he’s still that DC’s Batman, which they don’t know anyway). This nuance will only allow blue beetle The future is in terms of ending with the box office, and it’s possible that Gunn provided that information so that the film’s commercial options aren’t completely closed off. xolo mariduena Like Jamie Reyes. Which, in any case, makes Soto very happy.

in another interview with hollywood reporterThe director says that “it was undoubtedly one of the elements of relief”: when Gunn assured him that Blue Beetle would be part of the new universe. “The fact is that all this effort i was not going to die During this regime change. There’s also the belief in our characters that they are now going to be a part of this new DC universe. (…) Knowing that they would continue to move forward in the DCU made me feel relieved, for myself and for them.

Obviously, who has more options (there are) to remain in the franchise. blue beetle 2 or not) both are Mariduna and bruna marquezineWho is playing the character of Jenny Kord in the film.

