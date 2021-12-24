Is there a gift under Biden’s tree? – Corriere.it

from Massimo Gaggi

The president’s popularity ratings remain low, but the first positive signs for the economy are arriving

For Joe Biden the second half of 2021 was bad: the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the announcement of the victory over the coronavirus immediately denied by the surge in the Delta variant. And then the inflation that ate up the wage increases and part of the anti-Covid government subsidies, the social and environmental part of the White House plan blocked in Congress by the Republicans and by the obstinacy of Senator Manchin. Then the bottlenecks in the distribution chains and the fear of empty shelves in supermarkets, of goods that do not arrive, of Americans, depressed, forced to celebrate with poorly laid tables and without gifts under the tree. Finally, the last nightmare: the Omicron tsunami.

The president’s popularity rates remain very low and America will certainly have a very difficult January: for the

Wall Street Journal

the maximum objective that the country can set itself is to remain open despite Omicron. Biden tries: determined to avoid new lockdowns, even if Bill Gates argues that the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

But there is some glimmer. Day after day Omicron confirms its contagiousness, but the data indicating its low lethality are also strengthened. While the evolution recorded in South Africa seems to indicate that the pandemic wave, very rapid to manifest itself, could also be rapid to retreat. And the first good news from the economy arrives: in the third quarter, GDP grew more than expected and in October and November production and sales continued at a great pace. Now hopefully Omicron’s transition is quick. Meanwhile, the consumer confidence index released Wednesday returned to the highs of last July, the month of optimism.

The price of gasoline, the one to which Americans are most sensitive, has stopped rising and, indeed, has dropped in recent days. Inflation will continue to decline and perhaps also will decrease since the other factor that feeds it, the goods that do not arrive due to the container crisis and the traffic jam in the ports, is returning: many industries still have problems, but the post offices public and private UPS managed to make all December deliveries with a punctuality of 99% while FedEx at 97%. real restart? Well, at least the ghost of the Grinch coming to steal the Christmas gifts is fading.