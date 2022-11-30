Is there a limit to the number of times I can enter the US with a tourist visa?

In order to travel to the United States as a tourist or for business if you live in Latin America, in most cases you have to process the B1/B2 visa as a requirement to enter the country. Obtaining any of these documents involves a prior process and the American nation is clear about the purposes of each one. Therefore, any violation could have serious consequences for a person’s record.

In case of having processed the B2 tourist visa, in most cases visitors also receive a maximum period of six months of stay. Nevertheless, it is the immigration officer who chooses the time through the I-94 form.

It should be noted that there is no rule that explains how long a person must stay outside the United States after a visit. However, if your arrivals are very frequent, it may seem suspicious. In the event that the migration officer detects an anomaly, such as that the person involved works or lives in that country, then he can revoke her visa and deport her.

The important restrictions of the tourist visa for the USA. Unsplash

To investigate further, immigration authorities may conduct a second review before allowing the person into the United States. They will also determine what will happen to her legal status and if they will ban her from returning to the country for a while.

In accordance with Quiroga Law Office, which is a legal firm that specializes in immigration matters, prolonging the stay beyond the limit will cause an irregular situation that may lead to deportation or the refusal of a new application for entry.

It is important to keep these details in mind and Do not confuse the expiration date of the visa with the maximum stay. If you leave before the established time, there will be no inconvenience for a next visit, as long as no suspicious activities are committed.

On There is no specific regulation on how many times you can enter the United States in a short period. However, if the person leaves the US but returns immediately, then they will be flagged for suspicious activity. It must be taken into account that there are records of each action, so these details will not go unnoticed by the authorities.

The business visa allows:

Each type of visa to travel to the United States has its own conditions Unsplash

As you can see, these visas do not allow the person to work or reside temporarily, so it is illegal. In case the intention is to extend the stay, then a visa extension must be requested.

According to the US Government website, in the event that an extension of stay is required, several steps will have to be followed with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).

This extension can be requested if:

If the qualification is met, the application for extension or change of nonimmigrant status must be completed with Form I-539. You can file the application before the expiration date that appears on the I-94 form. The procedure has two options:

The types of visas to travel to the United States infoworthy

The Department of State contemplates several sanctions:

If you want to know What are the visas for the United States that exist and how to process themyou can consult this guide.

THE NATION