Is there a major graphical difference?

The arrival of GTA V on next-gen consoles is going to have major consequences on the graphic quality of the game, not only because there will be an increase in resolution, but also because new graphic effects will be used and ray tracing will be implemented.

The original game dates back to 2013. It’s been a long time since its release, but GTA V has managed to exceed all expectations thanks to the huge number of mods that have been released since then until today.

Comparing the original PC version with that of the new generation consoles, you can see very important improvements in the quality of shadows, in ambient occlusion, in vegetation, and also in the distance of vision. The difference in the first image, with the day game, is so great that it almost feels like we’re comparing low and high graphics quality settings.

In the night image, an improvement in the shadows, textures and lighting of the game is also confirmed. There are important changes, although assessing whether they are enough to justify relaunching the game and charging for it again is a matter that already depends on the personal opinion of each one.

The version of GTA V for the new generation will be available from March 15. When it is released, we will be able to see more compelling comparisons that will show the graphic differences between that version and the original, and also between it and others from the original PC game improved with different mods. We will also be able to discover to which effects the ray tracing has been applied (lighting, shadows, reflections or all of them).