is there a major third-party exclusive not yet announced coming out in 2022?

In the latest episode of the Sacred Symbols podcast there was talk of PlayStation 2022, the authors of the show let it be known how Sony has allocated a substantial budget for marketing this year, to adequately promote releases such as Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and God of War, but not only …

Apparently one of the main reasons for the increase in the advertising budget would be to be found in the existence of “a major third party exclusive not yet announced“words that obviously sparked the community. The sources let people know about”having talked to someone at Sony” however they have no idea what it may be.

Among the first hypotheses, a collaboration with FromSoftware e BioShock 4 exclusive to PlayStation 5, even if in reality we are talking about a game not yet announced and this also tends to exclude the already known Final Fantasy XVI. However, the Japanese publisher seems to be the main suspect for this mysterious exclusive, just recently a rumor revealed that Square Enix has postponed the presentation of a new PlayStation exclusive that will be unveiled only after the presentation of Final Fantasy 16 in the spring, the title in question. it does not belong to the series of Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts but it is not clear if it is a new IP or the return of an existing franchise, moreover the launch of 2022 has not been confirmed.

All is silent for the moment and we reiterate that what has been reported is only the result of unconfirmed speculations and rumors.