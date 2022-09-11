Is there a possibility that King Carlos III will abdicate and hand over the throne to his son Guillermo? | International | News

On Saturday will be the proclamation of Carlos as the new king, this after the death of his mother Elizabeth II, who died last Thursday at Balmoral Castle.

Carlos Felipe Arturo Jorge has prepared his whole life to replace the queen and although his reign will be much shorter than that of his mother, who spent 70 years as monarch, he will also have to face a negative image in public opinion.

In 2018, in fact, Isabel supported for the first time that Carlos assume the throne and lead the Commonwealth.

William is now the Prince of Wales: it is not an automatic succession title, so his father will appoint him and these will be his functions

The image associated with Carlos is what makes one question whether the king intends to remain on the throne and give William this distinction. In the survey organized by YouGov, with data up to May 1, 2022, 37% of respondents considered that the grandson should succeed to the throne, followed by 34% who supported Carlos.

There was the possibility that Prince William would assume the throne, but for this his father, now King Charles III, would have to die.

According to the page of the royal family, “the succession to the throne is regulated not only by descent, but also by a parliamentary statute.”

The children of Harry and Meghan Markle now bear the title of His Royal Highness: despite the fact that the Dukes of Sussex did not want to, before the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the rules establish it

In 2013, the provisions of the Bill of Rights and the Settlement Act were amended to end the male primogeniture system. With this, those born after October 28, 2011 no longer have the displacement if a younger son can displace the eldest daughter in the line of succession. Just as those who marry Roman Catholics will not be disqualified.

Robert Morris, of the Constitution Unit at University College London, told the New York Post that one possible scenario would be for Charles to rule for a few years and then hand power over to William.

Several specialists have also highlighted their doubts about the permanence of Carlos on the throne due to the commitments that are demanded and that can be shared with his son. Similarly, Carlos, who became king at the age of 73, will have a much shorter reign than the 70 years that Elizabeth had as sovereign. (YO)