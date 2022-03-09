Is there a risk that Putin will use the nuclear bomb? – Corriere.it

Moscow has 1600 atomic warheads. There is the hypothesis of a tactical explosion. Nobody knows if Putin maintains a cold wit or has lost his reason. But his generals never considered the destructive solution compatible with imperial ambitions

Anyone under forty may have heard of nuclear risk only for power plants that produce electricity from the atom. And the radiation hazard logo was only seen by radiologists. Older people in the US have vague memories of a by now remote era (the 1950s and 1960s) in which bomb shelters were built under public buildings, children carried out evacuation drills in schools, the rich built in the basements of house armored apartments crammed with supplies under the illusion of protecting themselves from a possible nuclear conflict. Yellowed images, buried in memory. But the Rising S Company, a Texas company that builds and installs 160-square-meter underground shelters for $ 300,000, has received 700 requests in a span of time – the past few weeks – in which, typically, 10 arrive. Ever since we started talking about atomic hazards, the phone rings constantly he told ViceNews the general manager of the company. Thus we discover that the threat of the nuclear holocaust, which seemed to have ended with the partial disarmament treaties and the end of the USSR, however, is still alive. And if the leaders of the countries that have nuclear weapons in their arsenal so far have kept a safe distance from the weapon of the Apocalypse, the threats of an aggressive and obstinate Putin worry

which, sinking more and more into nationalist anger and imperial ambitions, seems to have lost its icy lucidity. How serious is this threat? The arsenals are not as full of nuclear weapons as before the disarmament treaties. Compared to the 70,300 nuclear warheads in the world in 1986, today we have dropped to 12,700. The Russians have about 6,000, Americans a few less. The others are distributed between China (350), Great Britain, France, India, Pakistan, Israel and North Korea. The nuclear weapons actually operational, then, are much less (1,600 Russian ones), but they are enough, however, to destroy the planet.

A desperate Putin who finds himself with the country isolated from the world while failing to prevail in an invasion that he thought he would complete in a few hours, can he really resort to nuclear weapons? And in what way? Difficult to answer the first question: nobody knows if Putin has chosen to play an extreme game but without losing his icy wit, perhaps because he doesn’t have much left to live and wants to leave what he considers a historic enterprise or if, on the other hand, he has lost his lucidity. Nor do we know how blindly the military who could receive the order for an atomic attack (in Russia the activation of a nuclear device based on a triple key system) are blindly loyal to the president.

We know a little more about the possible war uses of the atom. A direct attack on NATO countries seems to be ruled out, even if Putin threatens to consider economic sanctions as military attacks: it would be World War III, other than the Russian empire and tsarist ambitions. The Russian president may, however, be tempted to plunge us into the atomic nightmare with more limited intervention. We have already had a taste of it with the attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Now the plant is under Russian control, but there are others that could be affected. And there are already those who wonder if a nuclear disaster caused by bombing a power plant and contaminating Europe can be considered an attack to NATO countries that trigger article 5 of the Alliance Treaty, with the United States entering the conflict. But a reactor explosion would also have serious consequences for Russia and render the region that Putin is trying to conquer uninhabitable.

The last option is that of a limited use of tactical nuclear weapons: small devices to use on the battlefield if it fails to win with conventional weapons. But even the smallest atomic bomb would be slightly less destructive than that of Hiroshima. Of course, military manuals also include a definite option escalation to obtain a de-escalation: detonate a tactical nuclear weapon to convince the opponent that he is serious and force him to give up. But it seems that the Russian generals never took it seriously. For now we should be reassured by the consideration that Putin’s imperial ambitions can explain verbal threats of all kinds, but are incompatible with the actual use of the nuclear weapon.

