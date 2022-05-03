Is there a romance between Ana de Armas and Chris Evans? New photo raises suspicions

A new photo posted on Instagram raises suspicions about whether there is a romance between Cuban Ana de Armas and actor Chris Evans, known for his role as Captain America in Marvel movies.

Armas, who recently ended a relationship with fellow actor Ben Affleck, uploaded a video and some photos to his Instagram account on the occasion of his birthday. “This is the 34! I loved spending this special day on set. Thank you for all the wonderful birthday love.”public.

In addition to a footage in which they sing Happy Birthday to her, what caught the attention of the actress’s followers were the snapshots where Evans appeared with an unusual smile and characterized as his character.

Previously, de Armas had shared a scene with Evans in the black comedy Knives Out, where there were also samples of their chemistry and now they premiere The Gray Man, a Netflix movie. The current shoot belongs to the Apple TV + tape titled Ghosted.

“Ana de Armas spending her birthday on set with Chris Evans. What more proofs of destiny do you want for them to marry? said a user on Twitter. “Every time I see that Chris Evans and Ana De Armas are working together I unconsciously ship them… I apologize”, joked other. For its part, the photo uploaded to the social network limited the comments.

Already last April, some media published articles about the possible romance of both actors as a result of another shooting photo in which they were seen very close. In it, the Cuban woman passed her right arm over the actor’s shoulder, which generated thousands of comments on the subject.

Although at the moment everything remains in the field of speculation, the truth is that many followers of both celebrities do not waste time finding evidence in any publication. Both the American and the Cuban are very reluctant to share their private lives.

Armas’ last known partner is Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis, with whom he was seen in late 2021 and early 2022.