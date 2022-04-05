Is there a romance between the Cuban Ana de Armas and Chris Evans?

These days some images of the Cuban Ana de Armas and Chris Evans were revealed on the set of the film ghostedthe latest bet from Apple Studios.

In the snapshots of the filming in Los Angeles, the couple of actors is seen with great complicity and laughing out loud. This, of course, triggered the alarms of the fans of both artists and the gossip press.

A while ago there was a rumor that Chris Evans – who played Captain America in the most recent Marvel sagas – had an affair with Selena Gómez. However, in recent times, fans point out that the true girlfriend of the Hollywood heartthrob is Ana de Armas.

And is not for less. Because ghosted It is the third film project that both carry out together.

The first meeting between Chris Evans and Ana de Armas was in the film Knives Out, available on Prime Video. In that tape they played Hugh Ransom Drysdale and Marta Cabrera, respectively.

Later, the actors would see each other’s faces in The Gray Manfilm that will be available in streaming this year and where they share the poster with Ryan Gosling.

Since then, the connection that was established between Ana de Armas and Chris Evans was extraordinary. Both embodying her characters, and promoting the films in theaters, social networks, and other media.

However, while there is that connection and complicity between the two, so far the romance is just a theory. Ana de Armas, as far as she is known, maintains a stable relationship with Paul Boukadakis, the vice president of Tinder.

Evans, for his part, is very reserved in everything related to his private life. So it is unknown whether or not he is currently in a romantic relationship.