Is there a sustainable nuclear power? The French plan is not supported by any scientific data

But so is it true or not that there is a green and sustainable nuclear power?

Who knows how many a couple of years ago, during the presentation of the mammoth European Green Deal program to tackle climate change, would have bet on a revival of nuclear power as a pillar of the new European sustainable energy policy.

Thus, while experts, activists, world leaders, actors and starlet discussed at COP26 in Glasgow on how to meet the goals set already in 2015 in Paris to reduce CO2 emissions, speed up the transition and reduce dependence on gas and fossils, the European Commission has opened its doors to the “latest generation” nuclear power plant adding the term “green”, a word that is so fashionable that it loses its meaning.

The Commission’s openness to nuclear power is surprising to a certain extent, given the political weakness of Ursula Von der Leyen, orphaned by the powerful support of Angela Merkel and forced to ask the French President for political protection Emmanuel Macron. Protection that easily turns into influence, with the French government focusing heavily on nuclear power and now having a strong chance of including it in the European taxonomy.

For those unfamiliar with it, the taxonomy regulation aims to promote activities that can be qualified as sustainable creating transparency for investors, establishing uniform criteria to determine whether an economic activity qualifies as sustainable for the environment and / or does not cause significant damage (DNSH) to any of the other environmental objectives mentioned in the Regulation.

The French position on nuclear power, which seeks to influence the choice of the European Commission expected by the end of the year (but which can already be imagined by reading the latest report of the European Jrc, Joint Research Center), is in no way supported by any scientific data, both at an environmental level, as well as in terms of costs and timing.

In this regard, it is interesting to report the work done in Germany by the Federal Office for the Safety of Nuclear Waste Management (Base) with the support of the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (Bfs) in which the Jrc Report is dismantled point by point. On waste disposal it is explained that there is not yet, worldwide, a deep geological repository for high-level waste in operation. Furthermore, the Jrc report underestimates the importance of low and medium activity waste with a long life and does not explain that “partitioning” and “transmutation” in reality do not replace a deposit at all and, moreover, involve radiological risks. In addition to being far from being available on an industrial scale.

Regarding the safety of nuclear energy, it must be said that even when the use of nuclear energy complies with all regulations, there is always a residual risk, linked to accidents or terrorist attacks, which, however rare they may be, have a devastating impact with not only immediate effects (loss of human life), but long-term with the associated social and economic consequences. Furthermore, as nuclear plants age they become difficult to manage.

As for uranium mining, it should be remembered that most of the mines are located outside the EU and are not subject to its regulation or control. Moreover, historically uranium mining has caused enormous environmental impacts (Church Rock / Usa, Wismut / Germany). While as far as proliferation is concerned, military use and civilian use of nuclear energy have been closely linked from a technical and historical point of view (double use): as everyone knows, the destructive potential of nuclear weapons puts at risk not only the objectives of sustainability but the whole of humanity.

One of the strengths of the Jrc Report is the contribution that nuclear energy would make to the mitigation of climate change. The Jrc, however, overlooks that the EU has a very old fleet of reactors (over 80% will reach the 40-year limit until 2030) and that building new reactors is a time-consuming and costly affair. The new French plan, for example, explains that the new reactors will not be ready before 2038/2040, therefore unthinkable that they will serve a transition by 2050, and at an expected cost of between 52 and 64 billion euros. While the potential of new technologies, such as small modular reactors (SMRs), seems overestimated with the potential risks being underestimated.

While in Germany – where the Scholz government is about to be born, supported by socialists, greens and liberals – people continue to be opposed to nuclear power, in France the controversy is mounting, because Macron’s plan leaks from all sides and provides for times, costs and above all risks that are much higher than a massive investment plan in renewables.

In short, to answer the initial question it is clear that nuclear is tinged with green only in words, risking to re-enter (together with gas) the European taxonomy and to slow down the energy transition by subtracting resources from renewables and energy efficiency.

However, the question goes beyond today’s Macrons and Dragons, as they will no longer have to account for anyone in 30 years, while the next generations will inherit and will have to face the choices made today. So Italy, between silences and words out of proportion to Roberto Cingolani, seems to want to give France a hand in exchange for transalpine gas support. On the other hand, the Italian position is clear: Italy wants to get out of fossil sources, resorting to fossil sources.