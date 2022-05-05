Is there a visitor goal in the Concachampions? This is how the champion is defined

Midtime Editorial

This Wednesday is defined as Concacaf Champions League champion. Whether Cougars manage to maintain the hegemony of Liga MX at the regional level or that Seattle Sounders be the first MLS club to lift the trophy, but the question that arises among many fans is: Is there an away goal in the Final?

Let us remember that in the Ida match at Ciudad Universitaria, the Pumas came to be up 2-0 on the scoreboard with a brace from Juan Ignacio Dinenno, but towards the final stretch everything got complicated for the auriazules because Seattle Sounders tied 2-2the second goal with a last minute penalty converted with Nico Lodeiro.

There was plenty of refereeing controversy with the work of Salvadoran Iván Barton, who scored three penalties in the first leg and unleashed all kinds of criticism from the players and university fans. For the Vuelta the whistler will be the Honduran Héctor Said Martínezaccompanied by his compatriot Walter López and the Dominican Raymundo Feliz as assistants.

Road to the Concacaf Grand Final

Is there extra time and penalties in the Concachampions Final?

All doubts are resolved from Article 12 of the Concacaf Champions League Regulationswhich mentions the tiebreaker criteria for the Grand Final that this Wednesday the Seattle Sounders and Pumas will play at Lumen Field.

Visitor goals will not have any additional value ; this means that despite Seattle’s two goals in CU, they do not represent any advantage in case they tie at 0-0 or 1-1 in the Vuelta.

; this means that despite Seattle’s two goals in CU, they do not represent any advantage in case they tie at 0-0 or 1-1 in the Vuelta. If there is a tie on aggregate goals between the two teams at the end of the regulation time of the Vuelta match, Extra time of two periods of 15 minutes will be added in which a sixth change per team will be allowed.

between the two teams at the end of the regulation time of the Vuelta match, in which a sixth change per team will be allowed. If extra time is required, there will be a five minute break between the end of regular time and the start of overtime. As a general rule, players remain on the field of play during this five-minute break, at the discretion of the referee.

between the end of regular time and the start of overtime. As a general rule, players remain on the field of play during this five-minute break, at the discretion of the referee. If the match result is still tied after the second period of extra time, the procedure of penalty shootout.

