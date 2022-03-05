Is there a way to get Tinder Plus for free?

Since it first premiered at a university faculty in 2012, Tinder has become the most popular app to meet people (and flirt). It accumulates more than 340 million downloads and is available in 190 countries and in more than 40 languages. Despite being free, it has recently incorporated a series of paid premium subscriptions with additional features.
TinderPlus It has a price of 20.99 euros if you contract it for one month, 9.99 euros per month if you contract it for six months (59.94 euros in total) and 6.66 euros per month if you contract it for 12 months (79.92 euro in total). Today we are going to tell you a formula to get this second tier of the most popular dating app.
What is TinderPlus?
Let’s go by parts. The first thing you might be wondering is what exactly is Tinder Plus, why would you want to pay for it, and what benefits does it have to make you feel lucky if you can finally get your hands on it for free.
Currently there are four subscription levels in Tinder: the standard account, Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold and Tinder Pro. This first paid subscription entails a series of advantages that are mainly summarized in:
- Unlimited Likes: The free user has a finite number of likes per day. The Plus user removes this restriction, which increases the chances of a match.
- Unlimited Rewinds: In the event that you have liked by mistake, you will be able to reverse the action and give your like to that person. A full second chance.
- Passport for any location (to unlock the search block for profiles close to your GPS position and be able to meet people from all over the world).
- Hide ads.
How to get free Tinder Plus
Currently, it is thanks to Huawei that we can enjoy subscriptions to Tinder Plus in specific promotional periods. Its alliance with the dating app has materialized in the presence of Tinder in the new AppGallery from Huawei. We will have to download this app store that replaced Google Play after the break with Huawei and Google and review the promotions section by following these steps:
- Download and register in the AppGallery (link to your APK).
- In the Applications section, accessible from the second icon in the lower menu, you will see some banners with the promotion of 6 free months of Tinder Plus.
- Accept the conditions and download certain applications that will be suggested to you, which you will have to install so that you can continue with the process (you can uninstall them later).
- Once you have downloaded all the apps, you can verify that you have done the method correctly if the “Get” button in the promotion has changed to “Done”, which will generate a promotional voucher.
- Press copy on the coupon in the voucher, which will give you a special URL with which you can go to Tinder to redeem your free promotional period to Tinder Plus.
- Register or login if you already had an account before.
- Enjoy 6 months of Tinder Plus.
- Delete AppGallery if you wish.
The promotion will be available until 11/30/2022 or until the 5,000 available coupons are exhausted. Likewise, only new Tinder subscribers or users whose account has been inactive in the last month can participate.