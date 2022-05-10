Is there an immune abnormality in the fourth dose of the vaccine?

With a large part of the population with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, the dilemma of whether a vaccine will be necessary arises. fourth dose to boost immunity. There is a diversity of opinions about the adverse effects that a new dose could have, although it is generally agreed that there would be no abnormal reaction. Even so, last April, the Deputy Minister for Healthcare and Public Health of the Community of Madrid, Antonio Zapatero, said that this dose “could generate an anomalous effect” on the immune system. He argued that sometimes, by always stimulating with the same vaccine, “the desired response is not achieved.”

For his part, Marcos López Hoyos, president of the Spanish Society of Immunology (SEI), assured that it is probable that this new inoculation “does not contribute anything more to the general population than what the three doses already achieve.” In addition, he pointed out that “the most possible thing is that it does not have any anomalous effect”.

binary covid vaccine

One of the most widespread opinions is the inclination to wait for the arrival of the binary covid vaccine. This, which is being developed by Pfizer and Moderna, could be available, according to Antonio Zapatero in an interview with Medical Writingin autumn in Spain.

The deputy minister explained that the vaccine “has two types of antigenic combination: the Wuhan strain and the Omicron variant protein.” Thus, its effectiveness would be greater.

Vaccines adapted to Omicron

On the other hand, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has announced that it plans to approve in September the vaccines adapted to Ómicron and other variants.

“Our priority is to ensure that they are ready for the deployment of the new vaccination campaigns in the European Union in the autumn,” said Marco Cavalieri, head of the agency’s Biological Health Threats and Vaccines Strategy. “The clinical trials of the vaccines adapted vaccines must demonstrate that they are superior to the current licensed vaccines,” added Cavalieri.

Who can receive the fourth dose

On whether or not to receive the fourth dose, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend it for people over 50 years of age, people, without age range, immunosuppressed or people who have received your previous doses with the Janssen vaccine.