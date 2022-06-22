Is there another woman? Omar Chaparro talks about more and exhibits “crisis” between Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra

Mexico City.- After almost 10 years of marriage and 16 years together, strong rumors circulate that the relationship between Alessandra Rosaldo Y Eugenio Derbez I would be in crisisespecially after the controversial fortune-teller Mhoni Seer revealed that he saw an alleged third party between the two actors. Although the former member of opposite senses denied being about to divorceis now omar chaparro who speaks about it.

After Mhoni Vidente assured that the marriage between Rosaldo and Derbez would go through its worst moment, stating that a “blonde who dated him in a movie“would unleash the strain among them. Are you referring to the Australian actress Samara Weaving? It should be remembered that she gave life to ‘Olivia Allen‘ in the latest film by the Mexican comedian, which premiered via streaming a few weeks ago, called The Valet.

“The crazy card comes out… I see that he is going to have problems with his wife Alessandra Rosaldo, I see that they have had problems lately because Eugenio is very dedicated to his own thing, he is very involved in Hollywood and I think that he is detaching himself much more from his wife (…) The problem here is that divorce comes outstrong problems with Alessandra because of another woman, who is a blonde and went out with him in a movie,” Mhoni Vidente warned a few weeks ago.

After this controversy, Alessandra denied the information, ruling out a separationand mentioned that over time she has learned to stay away from this type of rumor about her relationship, which used to affect her but no longer: “We are very clear that all this does not exist, that is, reality is us The reality is only known and known by us. We are a team and we are very clear about our priorities and everything that they can say or invent or rumor… that does not exist”.

However, the one who surprised when questioned about it was a great friend of Derbez, the actor Omar Chaparro, who in an interview for the morning Today of Telemundo after being accosted by reporters in the CDMX Airport He had no choice but to talk about it. Although he replied that he sees them well, he assured that all marriages have problemsadmitting that surely they have had them, but he also with his wife Lucy.

I see them well… yes, I see them well (…) Oh well, even I am Mhoni Seer. If I say: ‘Omar and his wife have also had problems’. What marriage has not had problems? No?”

Finally, by insisting that he say something about it since the two couples live in USA, where they live, Chaparro joked a bit and replied: “Right now I don’t see them, I’m seeing you. I come to my house, not Eugenio’s house, I don’t live with him,” he mentioned to avoid further questions. And although he assured that they are very good friends and that he and his wife were groomsmen for the couple’s wedding, he did not want to talk about it anymore and chose to remain silent. Could it be that he keeps a secret from his friends?

Until now, it is unknown if these versions that indicate that things would not go well in the couple’s marriage are real, however, until now they remain as rumors. The fortune teller’s predictions are just assumptions, so we will have to wait for the two artists to talk about it.

