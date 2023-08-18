Is there any pill to delay aging?

Francisco Alvarez Roman, Academics of Chemistry and Pharmacy Careers, UNAB Viña del Mar Campus.

Chileans live an average of over 80 years, that’s our life expectancy. What can we do to be able to approach that age in the best possible way? The answer would be very simple but it is not, like living a healthy life, eating well, exercising daily and taking care of your sleep. Some people undergo a range of beauty treatments to look younger, among which the use of botox and hyaluronic acid on the face is common.

However, there are other options, which are considered almost like a magic formula for achieving eternal youth. Collagen pills are one example. This supplement is sold in all pharmacies, even on the street. However, there are not enough studies to support that its use makes us look younger.

Currently, early scientific studies support three drugs that may partially stop the progression of aging. They are worth mentioning: Metformin, Resveratrol and Statins.

Metformin is a drug used as the first line of treatment for patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is known that its effect in these patients is related not only to glycemic control, but also to better regulation of metabolism. A decrease in cholesterol and triglycerides has been observed. In addition, there are researches that suggest that it reduces the risk of developing any type of cancer by up to 30%, and by more than 60% in case of liver cancer and hepatocellular carcinoma. The latter, without a doubt, improves survival, but now with regard to aging, what effect does metformin have?: It has effects anti inflammatoryto reduce proinflammatory cytokines interleukin 6 And tumor necrosis factor alpha, which are markers that may be related to the loss of cognitive and physical functionality as well as appearing older. On the other hand, there is evidence that elderly diabetic patients who have taken metformin for a long time have better muscle strength and body balance than those who do not take it. Now all these observations have been confirmed in patients with diabetes, and not in people who took metformin to look younger.

resveratrol It is one of the promising drugs, but there is not enough evidence to support its use on a regular basis, although its benefits have been described. anti inflammatory, Neuro and cardioprotective, anti-aging and anti-carcinogenicIt is linked to its effect on protection against ultraviolet rays and the protection of collagen in our bodies.

statins As atorvastatin used in patients who have dyslipidemiasespecially in hypercholesterolemia or as prevention of cardiovascular events. However, it has been observed that these are drugs that have multiple effects apart from being cardioprotectors. It also reduces the risk of various cancers, in particular liver cancer and gastric cancer by more than 30%; And it also has other benefits like protecting kidney and liver. Its positive effects in relation to looking younger are related to its effects anti inflammatory Mainly, but like the rest of the options, its use is not recommended for people who are not sick and who want to use Statin.However, as we can see, there is still no magic formula in a pill to look younger resveratrol It appears to be a promising option, but there is still not enough scientific evidence.