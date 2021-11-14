Is there anyone who praises Draghi? Then many criticize him. But if the fight against Covid is touched, I’m not there

by Andrea Taffi

There is something wrong, at least for me. Listening to the intellectuals I like to listen to, reading the journalists I like to read, I should think I am in the midst of a health dictatorship and not. No vax and no green pass victims of unacceptable illegality and liberticidal decisions. Government health policy reckless and time (with the excuse of freeing ourselves from Covid-19) only to replenish the coffers of pharmaceutical companies and to extend instrumentally the state of emergency.

Now, I do not want to say that the Draghi government is not exempt from criticism, that the politics of doing has not given way to the technique of waiting or that pharmaceutical companies are driven only by health philanthropy. I just want to say that I do not think criticism is appropriate regardless only because, on the other hand, there are those who praise regardless and see Draghi as a kind of Deo descended on earth to the point that he has to fill all the roles (starting from those of Prime Minister and President of the Republic, for the rest we will see).

I’ll explain. Since there are those who see the provisions of the Draghi government as the tablets of Moses, then there must be, on the other side, who criticizes everything of the same government of the “Messiah” only because the disciples of dragonism are unbearable. I mean that this crusade on the contrary of the intellectuals and journalists I listen to and read, if it is right about many things, cannot go so far as to philosophize on a subject as delicate and concrete as the measures to fight against the pandemic. It is not possible (in terms of philosophy of law, with encroachments on the constitutional) to seek the profound reasons of abstract principle that in some way lead to not condemning a priori the behaviors and claims of the no vax / green pass. Especially from high-profile people who are in favor of vaccination and that they could use their intelligence and depth of thought well (and better).

This whole “mental sawmill” (pass me the term) is not an end in itself, because it ends up generating doubts even in those who are not no vax and are very favorable to the Green pass everywhere. And then the intellectual considerations towards the behavior of those who want to do as they please, putting public health at risk, sound abstract. If you really want to make a legal consideration, when instead the password should be “vaccine and that’s it”, I remember that the interests are not all the same and there is a principle, that of reconciliation, that is the graduation of interests, even of relevance constitutional, making the most important ones prevail. And, in the context of a nearly two-year pandemic, in the midst of a fourth wave, what’s more important than public health? The answer must be given to us by concreteness, not abstractness, let’s not forget that.