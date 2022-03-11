Is there love off set? What happens between Ana de Armas and Chris Evans

They are united by an unconditional friendship and an undeniable chemistry on screen. She knows all about the bond between the leads of Knives Out, The Gray Man and Ghosted.

Throughout the history of cinema, a significant number of couples have been formed. romances on screen they came true and drove fans who love to see them together crazy. But what is really attractive is when this couple starts with a friendship. Is this the case for Chris Evans and Anne of Arms? Outside the set, does love continue or is it pure fiction? Find out the answers here!

It would not be the first time that a duo that worked perfectly on screen, transform their bond into a marriage. Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, are perfect examples of very responsible actors on set who couldn’t help but fall in love. The same thing happened with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcherand especially with one of the trending couples that everyone talks about: Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Unlike them, what unites them is a particularity: they already have three projects together, where their chemistry is undeniable. His first meeting in cinema was with Knives Out – available in Prime Video – who introduced them as Hugh Ransom Drysdale, the grandson of Harlan Thrombey and Marta Cabrera, the nurse and great friend. Their connection was immediate from the first moment and, in this way, they were summoned to continue with a big project in Netflix.

Is about The Gray Man, a film that will arrive this year on the streaming platform loaded with action. Starring Ryan Gosling, they will tell the story of a former CIA agent who becomes a hit man and must end the life of a former colleague, unleashing a manhunt. But that’s not all, because very soon another movie will come that has them as protagonists.

We talk about ghostedan original romantic tape of AppleTV+ that is in the middle of filming and that has its followers with high expectations. And it is not only the plot that attracts attention, but also the fact of seeing them reunited and that this is finally the confirmation of their romance. After it was rumored that Evans was in a relationship with Selena Gomez and then with Alba Baptista, some fans speculate that Ana is actually his girlfriend. However, at the moment they are just theories and it only remains to wait to find out their true relationship.