Is there selfishness from teammates with Luis Díaz in Liverpool?

In the environment there is a recurring question: Could Luis Diaz’s brilliance at Liverpool make a difference between the team’s usual starters?

Before the attacker arrived at the English team, the question was whether the Colombian, from Porto, would have continuity in the offensive of a cast full of stars, including the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, the Brazilian Roberto Firmino, the Portuguese Diogo Jota and the Senegalese Sadio Mané, the latter who played in the position of the peasant.

Now, faced with the surprising adaptation of Lucho, who in three months he already has three assists, four goals -the most recent to Manchester United- and in some presentations it is perceived that more solidarity is lacking from his teammates with him, the question is who to put to compete after the good level of all.

The most “affected” with the arrival of Díaz was Jotawho lost ownership (Mané went on to play in the center).

This week, prior to the game with Manchester United that the Red cast won 4-0, their coach, the German Jürgen Klopp, came out in front of the English media before this discussion, even more in the face of the challenges that the squad has ahead: the fight for the Premier, the FA Cup and the Champions League.

Although Mané and Díaz have similar profiles, Klopp assured that the arrival of the Colombian has not affected the scheme of his group and that, on the contrary, the performance was enhanced. “I have known Sadio for almost six years, he has never needed competition to be the best version of himself. He has consistently performed at an incredibly high level,” Klopp explained.

With speed and imbalance, Díaz has formed, alongside Salah and Mané, a luxury trident.

The peasant, who plays on the left wing, has already been tested on the rightalthough he has not been as comfortable as he does in his usual position, from which he managed to score against United and precisely assist Mané.

With the latter, Klopp has also experimented as a center forward and it has worked for him. He said he’s not sure bringing Diaz affected that part of Mane’s game, but playing center also suits Sadio well.

“Sadio had some physical problems since he came back – after the World Cup qualifying match. He couldn’t use his immense physique every so often. Before the game against City, I thought he looked like the physical Sadio I know and that’s why he was able to play the game he did – he scored 2 goals in the 3-2 victory – ”, highlighted the strategist.

Díaz and Mané have played together in nine games and, in two, the Creole has given way to the entry of the African.

For now, Klopp’s tactical schemes have been working for him with goals and wins in a cast in which each of his players fights as if it were a final and with the hope of keeping his place in the squad.

respect is earned

Miguel Cadavid, soccer coach and graduate in Physical Education from the University of Antioquia, indicated that with the little time that Díaz has been at Liverpool, he has already achieved the most difficult, getting into the hearts of the fans and the coach.

“Sometimes you see selfishness on the part of some players with the Colombian. But he, despite being so new, has been earning the respect of his teammates with football. Not only is he supportive, but he also performs too much on the court in both phases, offensive and defensive”.

Cadavid added that Díaz cannot lower his guard in what he does. “Physically, tactically, technically and mentally he cannot let up in any of those four aspects. He must not be out of tune in his behavior, preparation and environment, he cannot change his intensity to play”.