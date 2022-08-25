Is there something it doesn’t do well? This is how Emma Watson supports home gardens

In addition to being a talented actress who started her career at a young age, Emma Watson has become a great activist who speaks out for multiple causes. Whether for racial inequality, for women’s rights and even for sexual diversity, for which she has become a great icon of the generation millennial and is deeply admired by almost everyone.

Although she is one of the actresses who remain on the sidelines of social networks or not very active on these platforms at least for some time, when she announced that her accounts would be “asleep” for a while, little by little she has returned to publish some things , but with a great meaning for her. In fact, she was barely on everyone’s lips, due to the change of look she underwent for the new advertising campaign for the perfume. paradox of prada.

However, as the commercial says, she is much more than just an image and possibly that is why she owes her great success, but what caught our attention this time was a video she posted a few yesterdays ago where you can see her see at the John & Molly Chester farm, which by the way was used for the documentary The Biggest Little Farm, which talks about the recovery of the soil and the path to sustainability.

Why is Emma an actress who cares about ecology?

And it is that through her Instagram account, the actress who gave life to hermione granger in the movies of Harry Potteruploaded a video and some pictures of his visit on the countryside during the year 2021where he can be seen checking some crops such as blueberries and other vegetables, as well as the eroded land, which was recovered thanks to a composting program made with organic food waste, for which he motivates his more than 67 million followers to rescue land and if they can the soil of some natural areas.

It should be noted that this is not the only publication dedicated to home gardens, the natural food, healthy and above all, to sustainability, because on several occasions, she has posted things where she highlights the importance of plants, of the species of vegetables that feed us and even of some medicinal herbs, which clearly shows her true concern for ecology and environment.

The actress was enthusiastic about the Chester farm. Photo: Instagram @emmawatson

She clarified that for her 31st birthday, she wanted to visit Apricot Lane Farmsa couple of farms that starred in the documentary The biggest little farm and assured that she was so fascinated with the day she spent there, that seeing the commitment of this couple inspired her to have her own paradise like the one she met. “I thought I was just going to take a tour and I couldn’t believe it when Molly came out to meet me in a golf cart. (…) Being on the farm gave me hope that one day I too can build my own little paradise like this and maybe even have my own pig..” were Watson’s words.