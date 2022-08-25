Entertainment

Is there something it doesn’t do well? This is how Emma Watson supports home gardens

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

In addition to being a talented actress who started her career at a young age, Emma Watson has become a great activist who speaks out for multiple causes. Whether for racial inequality, for women’s rights and even for sexual diversity, for which she has become a great icon of the generation millennial and is deeply admired by almost everyone.

Although she is one of the actresses who remain on the sidelines of social networks or not very active on these platforms at least for some time, when she announced that her accounts would be “asleep” for a while, little by little she has returned to publish some things , but with a great meaning for her. In fact, she was barely on everyone’s lips, due to the change of look she underwent for the new advertising campaign for the perfume. paradox of prada.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Borja Escalona launches a clear threat after his controversy: “I’m going to do the things I used to do again, but worse”

2 mins ago

Patrice Evra offers solution to Cristiano Ronaldo transfer ‘problem’ to Man Utd

3 mins ago

Julia Roberts vs. Anne Hathaway, the queen of comedy?

13 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian’s ’90s Blowout Bob Is Absolute Perfection

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button