is there still room for him in Rome?

ROME – Compared to the pains of 2020, physical and psychological pains, this is almost a trifle. But Nicolò Zaniolo he is not having an easy time. During last Monday’s training, a Trigoria, had a lively squabble with José Mourinho. Things from the field, for heaven’s sake: one less run-up, one more reproach, the piqued answer. There Rome, they say, it is a family. Everything already passed, so much so that in the following days Zaniolo pushed hard without the coach being able to complain. But the problem now is tactical: if Mourinho will insist with the three-man defense, and with the double center-forward, where could Nicolò play? But even going back to 4-2-3-1, or 4-1-4-1, does the right winger position suit your characteristics?

Zaniolo and Rome, the doubts

From an athletic point of view, even considering the double knee operation, Zaniolo is fully recovered. Mourinho himself, when he speaks of him, argues that the worst is over. But after having always chosen him, placing him in the elite of the loyalists, he excluded him from the formation of Venice, following his strategic pursuit of offensive efficiency and defensive balance. The same fate, moreover, befell Mkhitaryan, who unlike Zaniolo has not even entered the game in progress. Now the feeling is clear: since Pilgrims he is catching up and doing his utmost to be available against the Genoa, in the two-pronged deployment with Shomurodov And Abraham there wouldn’t be a place for Zaniolo.

