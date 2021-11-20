Is this asteroid really an alien spaceship?

We first sighted Oumuamua on October 19th 2017; it was the first interstellar object ever detected by man. We saw it cross the solar system with its mouth open and from that moment scientists have projected the most disparate theories onto it (yes, even the one that it was an alien artifact).

Today, the most consistent theory holds that it is a so-called “nitrogen iceberg”, which is a pluto-like piece of a planet from another solar system. But not everyone accepts this definition.

Aunt_SprayGetty Images

Professor Amir Siraj and Professor Avi Loeb have published an article in which they argue that according to their measurements it is very unlikely that it is a piece of the planet, both because of its particular shape, and because of the strange accelerations and deviations of its orbit. According to them it is an extraterrestrial solar sail.

“The nitrogen model is now out of the question,” Siraj said. “This means that the mystery of Oumuamua remains wide open, motivating even more strongly the study of objects like this in the future. This is the goal of the Galileo Project, which I have the privilege of leading: to discover and characterize objects such as Oumuamua and, finally, to understand their nature “.

In any case, the position of the two scientists remains alternative and not very well seen by the scientific community. Oumuamua, on the other hand, remains an incredibly fascinating object that will continue to be studied to fully understand its essence.

