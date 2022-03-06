Is this J Balvin’s answer to Residente’s harsh song?

Thousands of people have been waiting for the reaction of the Colombian artist J Balvin to the harsh and controversial song that the Puerto Rican Residente dedicated to him this week, with the production of the Argentine Bizarrap.

And is not for less. The video clip, published on Bizarrap’s YouTube account, added more than 32 million views in its first 30 hours. And they keep growing. In addition, the discussion on social networks among followers who have given their opinion on the subject is unstoppable.

This Saturday morning, the Colombian artist would have finally given the answer. And he did it with a short message.

Love and affection — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) March 5, 2022

“Love and affection,” he said briefly on his Twitter account.

For many, this is considered his response to Residente, because he was not aware of any kind of clear message that alluded to the controversy in which he has been the protagonist since Thursday.

René, a former member of Calle 13, dedicated 8 minutes and 39 seconds of a musical track to him that deepened the criticism known for some time.

How did the controversy originate? Everything would come from the Colombian criticized the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards for not including reggaeton singers in the nominations. Residente was not silent at that time and compared Balvin’s music to that of a hot dog cart.

Now, with this song, he was dispatched again and assured that he was not going to lower himself with a “bobolón, who sings to SpongeBob and Pokémon. The copy of a clone, the Logan Paul of reggaeton”.

He used strong adjectives and compared it to a “cowardly young lamb.” In addition, he spoke of the publications that Balvin made on social networks when, apparently, Colombia was experiencing a national strike: “The people fighting, they are killing him and the guy uploads a photo of Ghandi praying,” he recited.

The Afro-Latin award that Balvin received in recent months was also a topic of conversation. In this regard, René assured that his colleague is a “white boy who lost his way.”

Other phrases he threw at him were: “You have to tattoo the word loyalty because you forget it.”

Would this be the end point to the controversy between the two artists? At the moment, the controversy continues on social networks.

