Is this missing from your TV?

The digital terrestrial passages officially started in this month of January will go on for the whole year but attention must be paid to the platinum sticker

Have you already bought a new television or a new decoder to view the new generation digital terrestrial without problems? Check if your appliance has the so-called platinum sticker.

With digital terrestrial we had to get used to looking for the Lativù e Lativù 4K but there is also the so-called platinum sticker to keep in mind. For users who need to change their receiving equipment, choosing a new model may not be as simple as planned. In fact, it is necessary to juggle different acronyms in order to make the best purchase not only for this first period of transition but also when all the transmissions will actually change system.

Digital terrestrial, because the platinum sticker is important

The path we have undertaken in Italy and in Europe will lead us to have broadcasts on digital terrestrial in quality gradually increasing, at the same time freeing up the bandwidth that will be occupied by the mobile telephone operators for the technology in 5G. However, the refarming that users are getting used to is just the first phase.

The transition to the new digital will actually take place a June of this year with the shutdown of the first generation digital terrestrial, the so-called DVB-T standard, which will be replaced by the second generation standard or the famous DVB-T2. For a television or a decoder to be able to work and therefore to show you all the channels even after June, it is essential that there is a platinum sticker.

This is a stamp that guarantees the device is compatible with the coding system that will be used when switching to DVB-T2. In principle, as the dedicated website of the Ministry of Economic Development also reports, all appliances purchased from 2017 onwards should already be equipped with a platinum sticker.

However, this is something that you can easily check on the instruction manual of your appliance or on the manufacturer’s website. In the event that your television or decoder is not equipped with the platinum sticker but for example only the gold stamp you will surely have reception problems starting next summer.