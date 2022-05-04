is this striker having the worst season of his career?

Despite the 10th title of champion of France won by Paris Saint-Germain, the club is far from achieving its best season under the Qatari era. Moreover, the statistics of one of the stars of the club illustrate it quite well.

© Paris Saint-Germain Twitter account

PSG can be relieved. The white season was once again avoided for the capital club. But the team coached by Mauricio Pochettino has never suffered so much criticism, in France as in Europe.

The coach himself finds himself in a delicate situation, given his results which do not correspond to the expectations of the fans or the leaders. Pushed out, his future is still uncertain.

Following #PSGRCLParis Saint-Germain is crowned champion of France 2021-2022 at the end of the 34th day of Ligue 1. ???? #??????????????????????????????????????? ???? — Paris Saint Germain (@PSG_inside) April 23, 2022

Lionel Messi’s record

This season, Paris Saint-Germain also lost the support of their supportersespecially since the disappointment known in the Champions League, against Real Madrid (3-1).

PSG’s European adventure ended far too soon and in a very bad way that no one could predict. And all this despite the presence of star players like Donnarumma, Sergio Ramosor Lionel Messi.

The latter was the most anticipated in the workforce. Arrived from FC Barcelona, ​​and having a good experience in Europe, many Parisian hopes rested on the shoulders of the Argentinian and the MNM trio, composed of Mbappé and Neymar Jr.

For his first season in a brand new European club, the Argentinian will have scored 9 goals and provided 13 assists in 31 matches played, in all competitions. It is his worst record in terms of achievements since the 2007-2008 season (10 goals, no assists).

He is not even nominated to be voted best player in the championship this season.

Too early to judge?

His first stint in the Parisian club is considered a “flop”. Perhaps expectations were too high for Lionel Messi’s debut with PSG? Barely installed in Paris, everyone was impatiently awaiting the star quadruple winner of the C1 at work on the ground.

Lionel Messi had to wait the first match of the Champions League 2022 edition to know his first tenure in the Parisian jersey (against Bruges, 1-1). He had his official first in Ligue 1 only 4 days after this meeting (against Lyon, 2-1).

When he arrived at the professional level at FC Barcelona (2004-2005)it took him time to settle in, get his bearings and develop his game. For his first season with the Catalan club, he only played 7 matches (one goal), without having been established once.

Messi confirms his rise to power the following season with 17 games played (11 times starters), 6 goals and 2 assists. In the meantime, he knows at the same time, his first coronation in the Champions League.

His record then evolves to 14 goals in 2006-2007. He surpasses the 20-goal mark in one season in 2008-2009, that of 30 goals in 2009-2010, and finally that of 40 and 50 goals in 2011-2012.

A little source of contentment

This is the first time that Lionel Messi has played so many matches in his first season with a new club. Already 13 assists recorded for his first with PSG, it took him 5 seasons to achieve such a statistic on his Barca debut.

Perhaps we should give time to Lionel Messi so that he can unfold his game at Paris Saint-Germain, as he did at Barça? And all this with the hope of making the club shine on the European stage.

But the 34-year-old Argentinian won’t be able to wait that long to meet the expectations of his fans. Especially since his contract expires in a year (June 2023).