Is this the biggest troll in video game history? Ron Gilbert already announced Monkey Island and nobody believed it

Although it was a wish for a few veteran players, the announcement of a new Monkey Island signed by the creator of the franchise has caught us by surprise, so much so as not to fall for the April Fools’ Day joke launched last Friday by Ron Gilbert, when he confirmed the development of the video game. But this story has much more crumb and makes reality a promise made nine years ago.

Let’s go by parts. Through its website, the legendary developer announced last Friday that he was making a new installment of the legendary saga. “For 18 years Grumpy Gamer [nombre de su blog] It’s been a joke-free April Fools’ Day site because it’s a stupid tradition. So, to mix things up a bit, I take this opportunity to announce that I have decided to make another Monkey Island“.

Naturally, no one believed him. Serious mistake on our part. And it is that Ron Gilbert already warned his followers that, in case of developing a new installment of the series, he would announce it on a very specific day, and that was none other than April Fools’ Day. Gilbert was faithful to his promise and confirmed it on Friday, although it has not been until today when he has named and shared the launch window for this Return to Monkey Island.

A little curiosity for the return of one of the most acclaimed graphic adventures in history more than 30 years after its first installment. There is still a lot to know about Return to Monkey Island, but we do know that it will be a project by Terrible Toybox, creators of the great Thimbleweed Park, in collaboration with Devolver Digital, LucasFilm, as well as the creator of other great games like Maniac Mansion. Also, it will be a direct sequel to Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.

