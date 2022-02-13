is this the censored scene on PS4 and PS5?

This week the guys from LKA Games have announced that Martha is Dead will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PS5 in a censored version. It seems that some scenes have been changed because they are judged to be excessively disturbing.

The news sparked a heated debate on the net, in most cases meeting the disappointment of gamers who preordered the game, annoyed by the cuts and impositions against a highly authorial work. Due to this unexpected event, the Italian team and Wired Productions were also forced to postpone the physical edition of Martha is Dead for PS4 and PlayStation 5, which therefore will not arrive on February 24 along with all other versions and formats. Fortunately, this delay will not affect the digital edition, which will be published on the scheduled day.

A question therefore arose spontaneously: what’s so macabre and disturbing that censorship is necessary? The developers, of course, did not tell us so as not to reveal crucial details before the launch, so we can only find out for sure when all the versions are launched on the market and can be compared. However, it is circulating online what according to most could be the censored scene (or at least one of them). It is taken from the version PC of Martha is Dead, which apparently someone is already playing, and is actually very strong: it shows the protagonist cutting and then removing the skin of a girl’s face, all framed from a first person perspective. If you are of age (remember that Martha is Dead is aimed at an audience 18+) and you think you are strong enough, you can watch it at the bottom of this news.

We specify that it is not said that the offending scene is this. We will only be certain when the game is launched on the market. Her tone, however, definitely makes her a serious candidate.