Is this the flashiest phone in all of history?

The number of smartphones that have hit the market has been such that the used cell phone site Mozillion carried out an interesting study to determine which was the most striking device in all of history.

This is a unique list made up of 10 devices. Of these, only one corresponds to recent dates: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from 2021.

How did they determine it?

To make this classification, the site collected about 80 phone models that have been considered iconic over the years.

He then asked a group of 40 volunteers to carefully observe the images from each of the phones, while an innovative artificial intelligence system recorded which device the subjects spent the longest on.

Therefore, the study left aside the aesthetic values ​​of each device and focused on those that most caught the attention of the participants in the work.

Thus, the one that was most striking was the Motorola Aura of 2008, which has been cataloged as curious from the moment it was presented, since it has a round screen and opens by turning to the side and not moving upwards like other cell phones. .

According to the Mozillion study, participants spent an average of 10.31 seconds looking at this particular phone.

Meanwhile, the second place on the list is occupied by the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which has one of the most attractive designs among folding phones.

The classification also considers the iPhone 3G, the Blackberry 7230 and the LG Chocolate. Here you can see the complete list, any other phone to add?

Publisher Recommendations