Is this the new normal for summer 2022? COVID-19 cases stabilize after a slight rebound

The number of positive coronavirus tests reported throughout San Diego County topped 300 again late last week but quickly leveled off, falling below 250 for the past four days, according to the latest weekly COVID report. -19 from the county health department.

This is a slight uptick that came a few weeks after the amount of viral material detected in local sewage spiked, providing further evidence that positive test results are no longer the first sign of increased infection. spread in the community. Since the San Diego sewage data hasn’t been updated since April 6, it was unclear Wednesday night if the key figure has started to decline this week after being essentially flat last week.

However, UC San Diego Health has already made its own call regarding virus levels in wastewater, returning to the “green” level of its “new normal” plan, which allows non-clinical workers – those who they work in offices and the like- go back without masks if they wish. Those who work in hospitals and other clinical settings, such as doctor’s offices, must continue to wear masks by state mandate.

A Wednesday survey of local businesses and government organizations found that most appear to have mask-wearing policies. Both Qualcomm Inc. and Sempra Energy said in statements that their employees now have “hybrid” schedules that allow them to work both in the office and from home. Both said masks are optional. San Diego County has not required its office workers to wear masks since the state’s guidelines were updated on Feb. 28. Effective March 22, face coverings became recommended but not required on City of San Diego properties for workers and the public, although different rules apply to those who have been exposed to the virus.

The recent rise and fall of case totals raises an obvious question: Is this what a pattern of endemic coronavirus will look like in San Diego this summer?

Dr. Robert Chip Schooley, an infectious disease expert at UC San Diego, said the arrival of the BA.2 subvariant makes the situation a bit unpredictable, but added that he is looking at places like New England, to have a strong hint of what is likely to come. Areas of the northeastern United States, he noted, are currently seeing higher numbers of BA.2 infections, which makes sense given that the spring weather hasn’t warmed up as much there as it has here. Cold weather tends to keep people indoors more often, creating conditions where the virus can spread more easily.

“If things die out in the Northeast, I think we’re likely to be relatively stable until we’re back inland again in the fall,” Schooley said.

This is because, he added, it will indicate that natural and vaccine-induced immunity have been able to prevent a long-term increase.

“Because the level of immunity has been built up through vaccination and experience with the omicron, a new virus trying to break through in the summer will have a harder time than it did last summer and the one before,” Schooley said.

That’s much less true in places like China, he added, because the country’s “zero COVID” policy, combined with less effective vaccines, has created a population that isn’t as resistant to severe infection.

Although home testing has made daily case totals reported to and by public health departments less complete than when more people were tested at facilities, the number of hospitalizations occurring daily remains a strong signal of viral activity. Hospitalizations, Schooley noted, are closely monitored and quickly reported almost always.

Here the data is pretty good in San Diego County, with a total of 115 confirmed and suspected COVID patients at hospitals in the region on Tuesday. This figure has been below 200 for 24 consecutive days, after topping 1,200 at the height of the omicron surge in early January.

Some of the most painful costs of that surge continue to resurface in public view.

On Wednesday, the county announced the death of a 15-year-old girl who lived in the region. The young woman, who was said to be unvaccinated, died on February 3, with other contributing medical conditions. No information was immediately available on why it took more than two months for the county health department to notify the public of the death, which is the second under-18 death during the pandemic.