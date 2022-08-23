Is this the new partner of Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt It has been a worldwide trend in recent weeks, after the release of ‘Bullet Train’, his second leading role of 2022, after his appearance in ‘The Lost City’, a film in which he participated with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

Now, in addition to his stellar performances on the big screen, it seems that Pitt has moved his cards in love, as rumors suggest that the interpreter of ‘Inglourious Basterds’ has been seen on several occasions sharing private dinners with actress Emily Ratajkowski, who starred in “Friends Party and Music,” and wrote the best-selling book, “My Body.”

This could be one of the romances that has gained the most strength in the life of the actor, 58, in seven years of being single. Remember that in 2016 the Oklahoman ended his marriage to Angelina Jolie after 12 years of marriage.

This is what the rumors say

The speculations came from the gossip portal ‘Deux Moi’, which is responsible for scrutinizing the intimacy of some of the most recognized entertainment personalities. Thus, it would have been leaked that the Oscar winner would be in a sentimental relationship with an actress who is going through a divorce process.

That artist would be Ratajkowski, because in mid-June of this year it became known that she had separated from Sebastián Bear-McClard, actor and film producer, and with whom she had her first child.

Everything indicates that the reason for their breakup was caused by alleged infidelities of the American.

The different digital channels of ‘Deux Moi’ had already been promoting the rumor since mid-August, when it was revealed on his Reddit profile that Pitt and the supermodel had been seen dining in a glamorous restaurant in Paris, where it was said that he had spent several hours together.

Days later and through an Instagram story, the account stated forcefully: “I’m sure she (Emily Ratajkowski) is dating Brad”, a phrase that was accompanied by a screenshot of a conversation with one of the anonymous sources who follow the trail of celebrities.

So far neither Pitt nor Ratajkowski have come out to deny or confirm what has been speculating about their romance, so it is a matter of waiting for more clues to continue to be shown that can confirm what would be one of the gossip of the year.