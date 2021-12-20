Is this the new Resident Evil? Name and details emerge on the net

After the success of Resident Evil Village, we already know that Capcom probably won’t rest on its laurels. And in the last few hours, in fact, a document has emerged online that if confirmed would prove not only the existence of a new game in the series, but would also have revealed succulent details on the game system and also the probable commercial name of the title.

Let’s go in order: as always in these cases, we must remember that we are talking about unverified information and therefore we invite you to take it with a grain of salt. The document was disseminated through 4chan e shows part of the same off screen, that is with a photo taken directly to the screen. In the sheet we discover the name of the next Resident Evil, which should be Apocalypse, as well as a series of elements useful for deciphering the gameplay elements.

According to what emerged from the leak, the next Resident Evil will not be a title in the first person, but in the third, a sort of return to the origins after the success of the seventh and eighth chapters. There would be a partner system described as innovative, with a trust system that will make it difficult for players to understand who will be on their side and who will not. Everything should be set inside a ghost town, with creatures belonging to different legends such as the Wendingo and The Goat Man. In terms of atmosphere, we are talking about a game full of terror, with huge forests as a backdrop for parts of the adventure as well as ghost town.

The launch period of the next Resident Evil? According to the document and the information attached to it, everything could only be in the pipeline in 2024 and it should be a strongly single player experience, which will leave no room for any forms of online collaboration. Once again, we invite you to take this information with a grain of salt and wait for any official announcements from Capcom.