is this the weight of the next-gen patch on PS5 and Xbox Series X?

After a long silence that allowed the Polish team to focus on future patches for Cyberpunk 2077 and on the upcoming expansions, the guys from CD Projekt RED have finally announced the imminent arrival of important news related to its blockbuster Sci-Fi.

If the advances leaked on the net in these hours prove to be reliable, during thespecial event tomorrow 15th February the immediate availability of the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen patch will be announced. To back up these hypotheses here is a new leak that, not only confirms that the title has received an update to support the functionality of PS5 And Xbox Series X | Sbut it also reveals how much the next-gen patch should weigh.

According to the leak that we have reported at the bottom of the news, Cyberpunk 2077 updated on Xbox Series X | S weighs 86.44GB, almost 18GB more compared to the version already known for Xbox One and Xbox One X. In short, the difference should constitute the overall weight of the update. Of course it will be good to wait for CD Projekt RED to reveal all the details of the case, which could however vary between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

The appointment with the special Cyberpunk 2077 themed event is set for tomorrow Tuesday 15 February at 16:00. What surprises do you expect from CD Projekt?