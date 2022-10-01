Is this your “Oaxaque Spring?,” activists recriminate deputies for electoral reform

IS THIS YOUR OAXAQUEAN SPRING?

We are indigenous women, authorities, community leaders, organized women, who have generated and participated for a long time in processes to strengthen our rights as indigenous women and as women in general, that is why we:

WE PRONOUNCE

against approval to the modification of the Third Transitory of Decree 1511, approved by a majority of Deputies and Deputies of Morena, PT and the Green Party, by stopping the fulfillment of parity in municipalities that are governed by Indigenous Regulatory Systems, by establishing now that it be in a “gradual” and indefinite.

This reform represents a violation of the human rights of indigenous women and implies a setback to the spaces already won. This amendment to the law will not reduce violence, much less generate structural changes in favor of women.

The “discourse” that parity threatens the autonomy and self-determination of peoples is false, behind this discourse the participation of women continues to be prevented, different municipalities with charge systems have shown that if these two rights can be exercised in harmony.

The community and communality is strengthened with the participation of women in decision-making spaces, under the same conditions as men. The system of positions and/or ladder can value the contribution of women to the community.

The Congress of Oaxaca, the male and female public servants must analyze the structural situation faced by indigenous women from an intercultural and gender perspective, generating laws, public policies and a budget that materializes and guarantees the exercise of the rights of indigenous women, among them the political-electoral ones.

We condemn that the Deputies who set a position to defend this “retrograde” reform do so from a racist and classist discourse, that they consider us as incapable women, since according to them the women who are authorities in our communities, do not have “decision capacity” Well, we only obey what the “advisors” tell us or because they don’t let us participate in the assemblies, they continue to look at us as incapable people, as if we need tutelage and special protection, it is the same colonialist gaze that has not been completely eradicated.

We condemn and we will always condemn any action or omission of any political party that violates the rights of women.

we make a call all women to reflect on the progress that has been built around our political rights. We defend progress. Not backwards.

We demand respectWe indigenous women are not incapable, we need our rights to be guaranteed, not to be taken away from us.

We demand that you guarantee affirmative gender actions eliminating any form of historical or structural discrimination and exclusion.

We demand that the executive I veto this reform, no more simulation, no more waiting, no more speeches without concrete and effective actions.

All women, all rights!

Signatories:

Authorities and community leaders:

Evic Julián Estrada, Empowerment C., San Juan Lalana

Irene Santos López, Treasury Councillor, San Jacinto Tlacotepec

Florentina Ruiz Vélez, Councilor for Education, Santa Cruz Zenzontepec

Esther Rodríguez (works manager), Municipality of San Jerónimo Coatlán.

María Magdalena Fabián (Head of the Women’s Instance of the Municipality of San Martín Lachilá)

Eumilce Vasquez Marroquín (president of the DIF of Santa María Zacatepec).

Yajtzahui Torres Martinez (Villa Talea de Castro).

Zuleyma Pérez Rojas (El Coyul Huamelula, Tehuantepec)

Asuncion Sandoval Idelfonso (Asuncion Cacalotepec, Mixe)

Felicitas Cruz Bautista (president of the water committee in San Gabriel Mixtepec).

Nadia Areli Ortíz Silva, (president of Health and Ecology at the Santiago Cacaotepec agency, Etla).

Lidia Aguilar, San Agustin Tlaxiaco

Maricela Reyes Guzmán (former Treasury manager in San Sebastián Nicananduta, Teposcolula).

Rebeca Hernández Vásquez, (former mayor of San Martín Huamelulpam).

Edith Marisol Vargas Pérez, Teotitlán de Flores Magón.

Mari Carmen Ortega Bravo

Maria del Carmen Santiago Laguna

Ruth Valeria Santiago Lagunas

Alba Leilany Victoria Ortiz

Hita Ortiz Silva

Mijane Jimenez Salinas

Aleli Ramirez Victoria

Organizations:

Network of Indigenous Lawyers/chapter-Oaxaca

National Network of Indigenous Lawyers.

National Coordinator of Indigenous Women CONAMI

Center for the Rights of Women Naaxwiin (Isthmus region)

Helping Hand of the Costa Chica

South Moon C

Collective Mazatec Women who look in favor of the Earth (region

Indian Organizations for Human Rights in Oaxaca (OIDHO)

Consortium for Parliamentary Dialogue and Equity

Chicatanas Collective

Legal Collective for Dissident Dignity, COJUDIDI

Huitepec University Center

Women’s Studies Group Rosario Castellanos

C FIELD

SOROR

New Woman Collective

Damian Gallardo Committee

Collective “Lilac Women in Oaxaca”

Women’s Butterflies Network

Actions and Voices of the Field, AVOCAM, C

COCOÑATU C. (Coast region)

Red Chimalli C.

IDEMO

Collective, Na Zanda, Proactive Women

Pro-Rights Legal Comprehensive Center, AC

Tochtepetl Movement

Tangerine

Women Weaving Community

Hitandekas, C.

Living Water Fountains, C.

Abraxas Oaxaca Foundation

Anti-monuments Alive We love each other

Sabina Women Group C.

Art Educators of Santa Clara Coatita,

Women Opening Paths

achicopaladas

Legal Tequio

Spiral for Life,

GROOVE

UCIO-EZ

Mixtec Green Tide

School for Women’s Freedom

I’m with you, Hugs

the camps

Activist and Human Rights Defenders:

Flora Gutierrez Gutierrez

Elizabeth Olvera Vasquez

Patricia Torres-Sandoval

Yesica Sanchez Maya

Alicia Guzman Ortiz

Lizbeth Diaz

Mariana Garcia Ortiz

Rosa Delia Martinez Hernandez

Clara Morales Rodriguez

Pilar Monterrubio Viloria

Rocío Melchor