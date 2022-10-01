Is this your “Oaxaque Spring?,” activists recriminate deputies for electoral reform
IS THIS YOUR OAXAQUEAN SPRING?
We are indigenous women, authorities, community leaders, organized women, who have generated and participated for a long time in processes to strengthen our rights as indigenous women and as women in general, that is why we:
WE PRONOUNCE
against approval to the modification of the Third Transitory of Decree 1511, approved by a majority of Deputies and Deputies of Morena, PT and the Green Party, by stopping the fulfillment of parity in municipalities that are governed by Indigenous Regulatory Systems, by establishing now that it be in a “gradual” and indefinite.
This reform represents a violation of the human rights of indigenous women and implies a setback to the spaces already won. This amendment to the law will not reduce violence, much less generate structural changes in favor of women.
The “discourse” that parity threatens the autonomy and self-determination of peoples is false, behind this discourse the participation of women continues to be prevented, different municipalities with charge systems have shown that if these two rights can be exercised in harmony.
The community and communality is strengthened with the participation of women in decision-making spaces, under the same conditions as men. The system of positions and/or ladder can value the contribution of women to the community.
The Congress of Oaxaca, the male and female public servants must analyze the structural situation faced by indigenous women from an intercultural and gender perspective, generating laws, public policies and a budget that materializes and guarantees the exercise of the rights of indigenous women, among them the political-electoral ones.
We condemn that the Deputies who set a position to defend this “retrograde” reform do so from a racist and classist discourse, that they consider us as incapable women, since according to them the women who are authorities in our communities, do not have “decision capacity” Well, we only obey what the “advisors” tell us or because they don’t let us participate in the assemblies, they continue to look at us as incapable people, as if we need tutelage and special protection, it is the same colonialist gaze that has not been completely eradicated.
We condemn and we will always condemn any action or omission of any political party that violates the rights of women.
we make a call all women to reflect on the progress that has been built around our political rights. We defend progress. Not backwards.
We demand respectWe indigenous women are not incapable, we need our rights to be guaranteed, not to be taken away from us.
We demand that you guarantee affirmative gender actions eliminating any form of historical or structural discrimination and exclusion.
We demand that the executive I veto this reform, no more simulation, no more waiting, no more speeches without concrete and effective actions.
All women, all rights!
Signatories:
Authorities and community leaders:
- Evic Julián Estrada, Empowerment C., San Juan Lalana
- Irene Santos López, Treasury Councillor, San Jacinto Tlacotepec
- Florentina Ruiz Vélez, Councilor for Education, Santa Cruz Zenzontepec
- Esther Rodríguez (works manager), Municipality of San Jerónimo Coatlán.
- María Magdalena Fabián (Head of the Women’s Instance of the Municipality of San Martín Lachilá)
- Eumilce Vasquez Marroquín (president of the DIF of Santa María Zacatepec).
- Yajtzahui Torres Martinez (Villa Talea de Castro).
- Zuleyma Pérez Rojas (El Coyul Huamelula, Tehuantepec)
- Asuncion Sandoval Idelfonso (Asuncion Cacalotepec, Mixe)
- Felicitas Cruz Bautista (president of the water committee in San Gabriel Mixtepec).
- Nadia Areli Ortíz Silva, (president of Health and Ecology at the Santiago Cacaotepec agency, Etla).
- Lidia Aguilar, San Agustin Tlaxiaco
- Maricela Reyes Guzmán (former Treasury manager in San Sebastián Nicananduta, Teposcolula).
- Rebeca Hernández Vásquez, (former mayor of San Martín Huamelulpam).
- Edith Marisol Vargas Pérez, Teotitlán de Flores Magón.
- Mari Carmen Ortega Bravo
- Maria del Carmen Santiago Laguna
- Ruth Valeria Santiago Lagunas
- Alba Leilany Victoria Ortiz
- Hita Ortiz Silva
- Mijane Jimenez Salinas
- Aleli Ramirez Victoria
Organizations:
- Network of Indigenous Lawyers/chapter-Oaxaca
- National Network of Indigenous Lawyers.
- National Coordinator of Indigenous Women CONAMI
- Center for the Rights of Women Naaxwiin (Isthmus region)
- Helping Hand of the Costa Chica
- South Moon C
- Collective Mazatec Women who look in favor of the Earth (region
- Indian Organizations for Human Rights in Oaxaca (OIDHO)
- Consortium for Parliamentary Dialogue and Equity
- Chicatanas Collective
- Legal Collective for Dissident Dignity, COJUDIDI
- Huitepec University Center
- Women’s Studies Group Rosario Castellanos
- C FIELD
- SOROR
- New Woman Collective
- Damian Gallardo Committee
- Collective “Lilac Women in Oaxaca”
- Women’s Butterflies Network
- Actions and Voices of the Field, AVOCAM, C
- COCOÑATU C. (Coast region)
- Red Chimalli C.
- IDEMO
- Collective, Na Zanda, Proactive Women
- Pro-Rights Legal Comprehensive Center, AC
- Tochtepetl Movement
- Tangerine
- Women Weaving Community
- Hitandekas, C.
- Living Water Fountains, C.
- Abraxas Oaxaca Foundation
- Anti-monuments Alive We love each other
- Sabina Women Group C.
- Art Educators of Santa Clara Coatita,
- Women Opening Paths
- achicopaladas
- Legal Tequio
- Spiral for Life,
- GROOVE
- UCIO-EZ
- Mixtec Green Tide
- School for Women’s Freedom
- I’m with you, Hugs
- the camps
Activist and Human Rights Defenders:
- Flora Gutierrez Gutierrez
- Elizabeth Olvera Vasquez
- Patricia Torres-Sandoval
- Yesica Sanchez Maya
- Alicia Guzman Ortiz
- Lizbeth Diaz
- Mariana Garcia Ortiz
- Rosa Delia Martinez Hernandez
- Clara Morales Rodriguez
- Pilar Monterrubio Viloria
- Rocío Melchor
- Tanya Santiago
- Rogelia González Ruiz, founder of Grupo March 8 C
- Aimme Rodríguez Vásquez, from Consolidating a Mexico
- Ana Maria Hernandez Cardenas
- Libya Edith Valdez Santiago
- Diana Luz Vázquez Ruiz (Promoter of the Sabina Law against Alimony Debtors).
- Ana Delia Martinez
- Felipe Garcia Sandoval
- Adriana Marcelina Linares Arroyo
- Yolanda Barrando Hernandez
- Naomi Ortiz Santiago
- Bellanira Lopez Sanchez
- Dayse Melissa Martinez Silva
- Ricarda Ramirez Julian
- Elizabeth Guadalupe Mosqueda Rivera
- Beatriz Picazo Perez
- Laura Yadira Morelos
- Mariana Libertad Espinoza
- Nizayeejh Chavez
- Guadalupe Santaella Rivas
- Gloria Irene Ponce Quezada
- Ariadna Monserrat Jimenez Ruiz
- Magic Jane Community
- Yessica Ivonne Garcia Zarate
- Jeanette Altamirano Raymundo
- Victoria Jimenez Isabel