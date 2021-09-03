Is Timothée Chalamet the “new DiCaprio”? (On Friday 3 September 2021) At the Venice Film Festival 78 arrived. Highly anticipated. Timothée Chalamet, 25, protagonist of Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster out of competition, has found – despite the strict anti-Covid measures – dozens of fans waiting for him, willing to do anything to get a peek at their idol. Because the New York actor launched when he was only 21 years old by Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, is today one of the most popular American stars. So much so that, as the Guardian said, now we talk about Chalamania. A modern version of the DiCapriomania of which teenagers were victims when Titanic was released in 1997 with the then twenty-three year old Leonardo DiCaprio. “So beautiful as to go crazy, the DiCaprio mania explodes,” wrote Repubblica in March 1998.

Read on vanityfair





NetflixIT : Two years ago Timothée Chalamet autographed a peach and we haven’t been the same since. # Venice78 – VanityFairIt : The most awaited of September 3 is her … – raimovie : At 12.45: #DUNE press conference (Out of Competition): with Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson,… – vinterhaw : here to say that Zendaya, Kristen Stewart and Timothée Chalamet are shining on Italian soil, over and out # Venezia78 – 2sunfl0w3r8 : RT @g_a_i_a______: This is definitely the year of Italy today we won again Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet # Venezia78 #Dune https… –

Latest News from the network: Timothée Chalamet Venice Film Festival, the arrival of Timothée Chalamet and the other stars on the Lido At the Lido it is the big day of Dune. Present all the cast of the science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve, starting with the two young protagonists Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. But Larraín’s ‘Spencer’ with Kristen Stewart is also on the program. Here are the stars in the Lagoon. FOLLOW LIVE

Loading... Advertisements Dune, the ecological sci – fi lands in Venice 78: “It’s time to get angry and act, let’s talk about survival” … Dune, Denis Villeneuve’s new sci – fi, lands in the Lagoon together with his very rich cast of which they are part Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac (star of The Card yesterday …

Cannes 2021, the red carpet of “The French Dispatch” by Wes Anderson., Sky Tg24

Timothée Chalamet







Follow the updates and see the latest videos on: Timothée Chalamet





