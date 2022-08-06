Is Todd Waterman the father of Kendall Jenner? Inside the theory

Kardashian fans have concocted a theory that the man Kris Jenner had an affair with, Todd Waterman, is actually Kendall Jenner’s real father.

In a Reddit post, a user posted photos of Waterman and Jenner, pointing out the similarities between their features.

Is Todd Waterman the father of Kendall Jenner?

Rumors that Kendall’s real father is Todd Waterman have been circulating for years, despite Kris’ attempts to deny cheating on Kendall’s father with the man she had an affair with during her first marriage.

Fans compared side-by-side photos of Waterman and Kendall, noting the same “straight eyebrows, same mouth and even [skin] coloring. »

They added that since Caitlyn took hormones in her 80s in an attempt to transition, it could have “affected her fertility” and caused Kris to get pregnant with someone else.

Users reacted to the theory in the comments section below the post, with some people pointing out that there are similarities between Waterman and Kendall, while others debunked the claim by saying Kendall looks like her father, Caitlyn. .

Kris Jenner was in a relationship with Todd Waterman during her first marriage.

In 1989, Kris Jenner and Todd Waterman began their romance while Jenner was still married to Robert Kardashian.

Kris wrote about her affair with Waterman in her memoir, calling him “Ryan” in the book. After the book’s release, however, Waterman finally came forward and admitted to being “Ryan”.

“His name was Ryan, and he was a producer. He looked like Rob Lowe. For a second I thought he was Rob Lowe. He was so cute: young, dark hair, beautiful body. We started talking,” the mom wrote. in his book.

She added that no one had paid her so much attention “in forever” and that she was in love.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Waterman revealed details about his relationship with Jenner, who would introduce him as her boyfriend at parties and pay his bills with Kardashian money.

“We did some crazy things. I remember playing tennis at her house with my footballer friend Justin Fashanu,” Waterman said.

“Robert was watching us play. We’re in the business now and I’m sure he suspected that at this point. In fact, he was trying to unsettle me. He was just yelling a foot fault while I was serving. »

It wasn’t long before Kardashian caught Jenner and Waterman together, which happened “on three occasions” and led to the demise of Jenner and Kardashian’s marriage.

Todd Waterman claimed he and Kris had an affair while she was with Caitlyn.

Jenner and Kardashian divorced in 1991, and a month after her divorce, Jenner married retired Olympian Caitlyn. In 1995 Kendall was born, followed by Kylie two years later.

“We were still sleeping together when she started dating Bruce,” Waterman said in 2014, before Caitlyn transitioned.

Waterman even appeared on an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” but that was reportedly a way of contractually obliging her not to talk about the affair anymore.

Waterman was reportedly paid between €15,000 and €20,000 to appear on the show.

“He appeared under the pretext that they were ending their relationship. Not everyone – especially Bruce – knew she was gagging him,” a source said at the time.

