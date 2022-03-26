Is Tom Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Miami Dolphins looking to pull off 2022 NFL ‘steal’

Rumors are growing stronger that the quarterback will leave Tampa for the next infield, and all because of a name that sounds in the air: Baker Mayfield.

It is true that Tom Brady has announced his return to National Football League (NFL)six weeks after reporting his retirement after two seasons with Tampa Bay Buccaneers; but if we tell them that there is a high possibility that do not play in this team the 2022 season.

It may look like a fake news, but in the last hours the subject is beginning to be talked about in the United States. Everything starts with a publication by the journalist Dale Arnoldof the chain NESNwho was the first to confirm the departure of the quarterback from New England Patriots to Florida in 2020.

The aforementioned communicator published the following comment on his Twitter account: “I wouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady didn’t play for the Buccaneers next season.”to then indicate that “try a little further south”referring to the other state team in the NFL, Miami Dolphins.

Is Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins?



Of course the commotion was immediate, and the reporter was approached by WEEIRadiowho asked him to clarify whether “Brady’s tweet was about 2022 or for 2023”to which he replied that “it is for this next season, and they are already working on it”.

To this is added that the general manager of the Buccaneers, Jason Lichthinted that they are observing the situation of Baker Mayfieldtoday in cleveland brownsas an option to replace an eventual departure of Brady. “I don’t want to talk about a player who is on another team’s roster right now, but we can still add a veteran quarterback. We’ll have to see how it goes here“assured.