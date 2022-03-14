Is Tom Brady retiring? Return with Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 2023

Midtime Editorial

One of the most anticipated news has come for all nfl fans and it is that Tom Brady finally clarified his future, making it clear that To return to for the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that will not be withdrawn at the moment.

This week I know auctioned the ball of the apparent tom brady last touchdown, same that reached thousands of dollars, but after this news of the American football player, whoPerhaps the man who bought it regrets his purchase.

Tom Brady will play his 23rd season in the NFL

Through a message in your account Twitter Tom Brady announced that after weeks of analyze your present and what he could do, he chose to play one more season in the NFLso we will soon see him on the grid.

His family and surroundings were vital for the GOAT realized that his place is in the NFL and not in the stands or at home, so he extinguishes all rumors of his retirement at least momentarily.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“These last two months I have realized that my place is still on the pitch and not in the stands. That time will come. But it is not now. I love my teammates and I love my family who supports me. They make it all possible. I will be back for my 23rd season in Tampa“, wrote.

In days past it had been said that Tom Brady would play for the San Francisco 49ers or that you could even dedicate yourself to comment on american footballbut now we know that it will be present on the field of play.

Tom Brady, 7-time Super Bowl winner, is one of the few NFL legends still active, where he has already led to the Buccaneers to a league title and with the patriots He won it all, so this news fills the fans with hope.

