Is Tom Cruise the last movie star?

The premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise at the helm makes the difference between what a movie star is and how it makes an impact on the projects in which it participates even more visible, not to mention that it puts on the table how much its weight impacts the box office.

In a scenario where the highest-grossing films are those dealing with super heroes or franchises (“Harry Potter”, “The Lord of the Rings”, “The Hunger Games”, “Star Trek”, among others) that do not depend entirely on well-known figures, it is increasingly questioned whether the end of movie stars has come.

The term “movie star” began to be more widely used in the 1980s and 1990s, when those who had such an impact on the audience became involved as a central part of a film’s promotion strategies.

Before, since the 50’s and 60’s, the studios created the so-called “star system”, a program through which they developed the careers of actors to make them recognizable figures, as a result of the impact they had noticed had certain figures in the public, making them want to see them again and, therefore, look for those films in which they participated.

At that time, the image of the actors was rather fabricated. Figures such as Judy Garland, Rock Hudson, Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly benefited from this.

At its peak, movie stars were box office guarantees. That happened with Jim Carrey, Johnny Depp, Sandra Bullock, Angelina Jolie, Bruce Willis, Will Smith and Tom Cruise himself, for example, in the 90’s. However, recently, the phenomenon seems to have faded.

For example, it would be expected that Tom Holland, after his success in the Marvel Universe, would attract an audience to his other projects, but that has not happened in a convincing way. For example, “Chaos Walking” was left at 27 million dollars with a budget of 100 (yes, the context was the pandemic) and “Uncharted” did better (400 million from a budget of 120), but it is not enough .

Holland is not the only case. It could be thought that Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr. himself would be a box office guarantee, but their results have not been consistent.

The return of Tom Cruise, after the success of “Mission: Impossible: Fallout” puts the issue back on the table. The advertising of the film, which has in its cast other figures already with a certain name in the industry (Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm), only includes him in the main posters.

And that is the question. Tom Cruise is recognized worldwide and is, in many ways, a guarantee, especially for the action genre with classics such as the “Mission Impossible” franchise itself, “Edge of Tomorrow” or “Previous Sentence” and with some stumbles like “The mummy”, but not only. Other actors like Dwayne Johnson or Ryan Reynolds are linked to specific characters or franchises. Cruise No.

They make a movie star the combination of roles and files that give solidity to his career and Cruise has classics like “Jerry Maguire”, “A Matter of Honor”, “When Brothers Meet” or “Collateral”.

As if that were not enough, Cruise has remained a figure who makes films for the theaters (how they should be seen, for the medium in which they were made, he says in the welcome he gives in theaters) and as a figure who preserves and cares for that a certain mysticism that many others have lost by dedicating themselves to selling other products or sharing their personal lives.

Wow, even events such as his separation from actress Katie Holmes, his scandal over statements surrounding Brooke Shields’s motherhood have been left out or the fact that he belongs to the controversial Scientology have been left out. Cruise retains a certain aura of mystery that few have.

In addition, Cruise is still one of the few actors who receive a large sum in a first payment, in addition to a percentage of the box office (in many cases it is the other way around, a smaller amount and a higher percentage if the film works), which speaks also of the confidence that the studies have in him. It is not for nothing that his 44 tapes have brought more than 4.4 billion dollars to the box office.

It also helps that he understands the business and is willing, as not so many figures of his level anymore, to do premieres and promotion in various parts of the world to ensure that his film is part of the agenda for more than a few days or, if maybe a week.

Tom Cruise understands his strengths and “Top Gun: Maverick” plays to them. The film portrays him in his best angles, shows him smiling, unfolds his figure and charisma, gives him good dramatic moments and is built like those action classics, with musical themes that emphasize emotion and giving the viewer an experience that has Already valid 97% on the meta site Rotten Tomatoes by critics and 99% by the audience.

How many more actors are there with that commitment? With those results? With a track record of four decades of success? How many real movie stars are left? They are in extinction?