Is Twitter dying? Elon Musk asks (in a tweet) and gives examples of Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber accounts with few tweets

The new big shareholder of Twitter has a new question and, not to change, it is again about the social network service.

“Is Twitter dying?Musk asked in a tweet that, at the time of writing this text, It has more than 8,000 retweets and almost 100,000 likes.. To elaborate, Musk explained that some of the most followed accounts on the net “they rarely tweet” and even exemplified with the cases of Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber.

Most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. Is Twitter dying? https://t.co/lj9rRXfDHE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2022

Musk, who this week bought nearly 10% of Twitter shares and thereby became its largest shareholder, suggested that much of the network’s daily users are actually cryptocurrency fraud accounts that are often featured. like real users. To this a user commented: “if there’s anything you can help twitter with, i hope it’s with this problem“. Musk replied: “absolutely“.

Twitter has a pending issue on bots, but there is still little clarity on whether Musk’s entry to the board of directors will cause significant changes in the social network.

During the week Musk announced that he will introduce “major improvementson Twitter, while asking users if they would like a button to edit tweets. That same day Twitter confirmed that it has been working on a button to edit tweets for some time and that the function will be available to Twitter Blue subscribers, in a response that seemed deliberate to explain that Musk had nothing to do with the development of the feature.