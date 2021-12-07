Tech

is Ubisoft’s platform to introduce NFTs into its games – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Ubisoft Quartz is a platform designed to buy and sell NFT (Non-fungible token) in Ubisoft games. The French publisher has it announced with a trailer and launched the project’s official website (currently unreachable), unveiling the first supported game: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. In the future, it will also extend to his other titles.

What is Ubisoft Quartz for? Basically it is possible to acquire unique objects, it is not clear in what modality, called Digit, which can then be resold for real money. The Digits will have serial numbers that will testify to their uniqueness. The platform was developed by Ubisoft Strategic Innovation lab.

NFTs are spreading a lot in the digital world, despite the fact that they are often the subject of scams and opaque maneuvers by some operators. However, there seems to be a market for this stuff, so gaming companies are throwing themselves at it with great enthusiasm.

Ubisoft Quartz Official Site

Easy to imagine that we will soon see Ubisoft Quartz implemented in all of Ubisoft’s most famous franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee9 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the maxi fines of 500 thousand euros are coming, user surveys

5 days ago

eFootball 2022, the update has a date: will it save the new PES?

November 3, 2021

Disney Melee Mania arrives on Apple Arcade exclusively in December – Nerd4.life

3 weeks ago

the best free to buy for free

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button