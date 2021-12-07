is Ubisoft’s platform to introduce NFTs into its games – Nerd4.life

Ubisoft Quartz is a platform designed to buy and sell NFT (Non-fungible token) in Ubisoft games. The French publisher has it announced with a trailer and launched the project’s official website (currently unreachable), unveiling the first supported game: Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint. In the future, it will also extend to his other titles.

What is Ubisoft Quartz for? Basically it is possible to acquire unique objects, it is not clear in what modality, called Digit, which can then be resold for real money. The Digits will have serial numbers that will testify to their uniqueness. The platform was developed by Ubisoft Strategic Innovation lab.

NFTs are spreading a lot in the digital world, despite the fact that they are often the subject of scams and opaque maneuvers by some operators. However, there seems to be a market for this stuff, so gaming companies are throwing themselves at it with great enthusiasm.

Easy to imagine that we will soon see Ubisoft Quartz implemented in all of Ubisoft’s most famous franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs.