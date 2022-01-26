is unrecognizable on the set of the new film Eileen

In the last period, the American actress Anne Hataway was often spotted in the state where she grew up, the New Jersey. The famous actress has in fact for some time been shooting a new film called Eileenalongside Shea Whighamstar of Boardwalk Empire – The Empire of CrimeAnd Thomasin Mckenziewhich we have seen in Jojo Rabbit. From the shots that come directly from the set of the new film, we see a Hataway in a totally different look from the one we are used to seeing it in.

The actress of Pretty Princess plays the role of a woman of other times. The film is in fact set in New England of 1960. Anne Hatway shows up on the set of the film with a hair that reflects the style of the classic woman of the time, with hair dyed an almost ash blonde and wearing a long and thick wool cardigan. Some time ago, even the mayor of BostonJonathan Busch, shared on Twitter some shots of the shoot that took place last fall, in which he showed how the production had transformed Main Street on a classic 1960s New England street.

Anne Hathaway39, worked at the beginning of 2021 ad Armageddon Time with the star de The silence of the lambs Anthony Hopkins. Also in 2021, she starred opposite Dulé Hill in the film inspired by Covid-19, Locked Down plus, this year we will see Hathaway take on the role of Rebekah Neumannwife of co-founder Adam Neumann, played by Jared Leto in the signed series Apple TV WeCrashed. She also has a role in the upcoming film Sesame Street.

Anne Hathaway Eileen: the plot of the film

Eileen is based on the 2015 book of the same name by Ottessa Moshfegh. The story, Moshfegh’s debut novel, centers on the story of Eileen Dunlop, a 24-year-old woman who worked as a secretary in a New Jersey men’s prison in the 1960s. The woman will somehow find herself involved in a bizarre crime before the Christmas season. Produced by Fox Searchlightthe drama will see to the direction William Oldroyd in his second career film after his triumphant debut with Lady Macbeth in 2016.