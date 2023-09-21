Is Vikavolt with Volt Switch good in Pokémon GO PvP?

The hero of Pokémon GO’s September 2023 Community Day is the Larva Pokémon from the Alola region, Grubbin. The pure Bug-type creature evolves into Charjabug, which then becomes Vikavolt. Completing this second stage of evolution during the event, which lasts from 2 to 5 pm local time on September 23, 2023, or up to five hours later (until 10 pm local time), will provide a Vikavolt aware of the exclusive Fast event. Attack voltage switch.

Given that evolving Chargabug into Vikavolt in Pokémon GO requires not only 100 Grubbin Candies but also a precious Magnetic Lure, many might wonder if it’s worth evolving the creature to access the event-exclusive attack. This guide will provide you with a complete overview.

Is volt switch Vikavolt Good at Pokémon GO Battle League?

Note: Moves marked * gain a 1.2x damage multiplier due to the same type attack bonus (STAB)

After the event, Vikavolt can learn the following quick attacks:

Move Damage per turn Energy per turn Volt Switch* (event exclusive) 3.6 4 Spark – spark* 3.6 3.5 Insect bites* 3.6 3 mud slap 3.66 2.66

As shown above, Volt Switch is clearly the best fast attack option for Vikavolt, as it has excellent damage and generates energy quickly. So if you plan to use Vikavolt in PvP battles, you should definitely use one that knows Volt Switch.

That said, Vikavolt is not the best option for the open editions of the Grand League or the Ultra League, and it is definitely not the Master League. While the creature might have been viable in a Special Cup like the Electric Cup: Great League Edition, it is banned in that format.

Rules of the Pokémon GO Electric Cup (Image via TPC)

Vikavolt is not ideal in the game’s trainer battles for two reasons. First, the creature’s stats are too attack-oriented, and second, it is outclassed by another Pocket Monster that has notable similarities.

Vikavolt’s high 254 Attack, 158 Defense, and 184 Stamina means he caps out for limited CP formats like Grand League and Ultra League fairly quickly. This leaves him in an extremely vulnerable state when attacked.

Additionally, Vikavolt is outclassed by another Bug and Electric-type Pokémon, Galvantula. With shields in play, the spider-like creature reigns supreme in battle simulations, indicating it will do so in most real-life scenarios.

On the downside, to train a Galvantula for the Ultra League, you need to find a perfect IV version and max it out with Candy XL. It could be a difficult task to achieve, as Joltik is not usually the most common spawn.

Volt Switch Vikavolt, especially after Community Day, can be a solid budget alternative if you’re looking for an Electric and Bug type for your team.

How to get a Vikavolt that knows Volt Switch in Pokémon GO

In order for Vikavolt to know the fast attack volt change in Pokémon GO, you must evolve Charjabug using 100 Grubbin Candies in the presence of a magnetic lure during the community day or five hours after its end.

After the event ends, the attack may only be available using Elite Fast TM.