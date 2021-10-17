Is Vin Diesel really such a good driver?

If Vin Diesel has made a name for himself behind the wheel of the greatest engines in recent film history, this title may not be deserved.

In the nine features that have come out since the beginning of the Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel has built a certain image. If he managed to break away (a little) from the rather “beauf” image of the first film to compete with Michael Bay in the field of excess explosions, one thing persists. He drives a lot in every movie. Beautiful cars and most of all the iconic Dodge Charger. But he also proves to be a specialist in… traffic accidents and destruction.

Vin Diesel

This is the observation made by the site Scrap Car Comparison who wanted to know which were the actors who destroyed most of the cars on the screen. However, this classification is not exhaustive, since it is mainly based on recent films. The site points out that it thought it would find actors such as Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone at the top of the list. But they were quite surprised.

On the top step of the podium, in fact, we find Vin Diesel. The actor, who also tried to start his own superhero franchise, destroyed 57 vehicles while driving. If we count all the cars destroyed while it was on screen, the total rises to 61.

He is ahead of Bruce Willis (35 cars destroyed while driving for 60 in total) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (30/52) on the podium. So here’s the rest of the top 10 that arrives.

Matt Damon (11/35)

Keanu Reeves (21/30)

Tom Hardy (2/29)

Daniel Craig (20/24)

Nicholas Cage (12/22)

Tom Cruise (12/19)

Dwayne Johnson (12/18)

Jason Statham (6/10)

A rather impressive ranking, it should be emphasized… even if Christopher Nolan, who destroyed a plane for the film Tenet, undoubtedly deserves the palm. And if you want to know which movies have destroyed the most cars, these are Transformers 3 and Matrix Reloaded. This time Vin Diesel had nothing to do with it.



